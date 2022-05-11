Khloe Kardashian Was On Camera When She Found Out About Tristan's Paternity Scandal

The Kardashians have built an empire by letting the public have the inside scoop on their lives. And while one can argue that they ultimately have control over what they choose to show, there are moments so unpredictable that they are unintentionally filmed. Apparently, such is the case with the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.

To give you a refresher, Khloé Kardashian once dated the basketball star, and throughout their relationship, he had been embroiled in multiple cheating controversies. It reached a fever pitch when it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a child when they were still together, specifically during the time he was trying to patch things up with her. The athlete was eventually forced to come clean and issued a public apology to Kardashian after dragging her name through the mud. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote on Instagram in January, per Page Six. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

The whole debacle was undoubtedly traumatizing for Kardashian, and apparently, the film crew got to document the very first time she caught wind of the news that her ex had cheated on her once again.