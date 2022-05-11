Khloe Kardashian Was On Camera When She Found Out About Tristan's Paternity Scandal
The Kardashians have built an empire by letting the public have the inside scoop on their lives. And while one can argue that they ultimately have control over what they choose to show, there are moments so unpredictable that they are unintentionally filmed. Apparently, such is the case with the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.
To give you a refresher, Khloé Kardashian once dated the basketball star, and throughout their relationship, he had been embroiled in multiple cheating controversies. It reached a fever pitch when it was revealed that Thompson had fathered a child when they were still together, specifically during the time he was trying to patch things up with her. The athlete was eventually forced to come clean and issued a public apology to Kardashian after dragging her name through the mud. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote on Instagram in January, per Page Six. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
The whole debacle was undoubtedly traumatizing for Kardashian, and apparently, the film crew got to document the very first time she caught wind of the news that her ex had cheated on her once again.
The Kardashians producer confirms Khloe's reaction was 'genuinely captured'
"The Kardashians" producer Danielle King revealed that following the famous family around is grueling. As she told Us Weekly, production films the Kardashians five days per week, and is often rallied on weekends to capture "whatever they're doing." Because of this, they sometimes film moments they weren't expecting to capture, including the moment Khloé Kardashian found out that Tristan Thompson secretly fathered a child.
"We were there to film something else early in the morning, and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there," King recalled. "I know sometimes it's tough for the audience to kind of grasp like 'Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?' But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we're almost always there." She added, "I'm usually like 'Oh OK, I didn't see this coming but here we go.'"
In an interview with USA Today, Kardashian confessed that filming that moment was "hard" but the pain she felt at the time is something she's already gotten used to. "When you're hurt so many times ... there is a numbing sensation to it," she said. As for what she thinks of Thompson now, she told ABC News, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad," adding, "He's just not the guy for me."