Rumors About Khloe Kardashian's Love Life Are Heating Up
Khloé Kardashian is someone who hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to all of the high-profile relationships she's had in the past.
Kardashian had to deal with more than her fair share of drama in her marriage with her ex-husband Lamar Odom before she moved on to rapper French Montana, NBA star James Harden, and eventually her daughter's daughter, Tristan Thompson. Though the two share their little girl True together, Thompson's various cheating scandals over the years have finally made Kardashian realize that it's just not worth her energy to keep things together anymore. During an ABC News special in April, when asked about Thompson, Kardashian said, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."
It seems like Kardashian has so far stayed true to her word, as there are new reports suggesting that her love life is heating up once again. But this time around, rather than a professional basketball player, it's with someone totally unexpected.
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly dating a private equity investor
Khloé Kardashian has reportedly got herself a man! But unlike all of her previous relationships, she's keeping this romance under the radar. Well, at least for the time being. According to Page Six, the reality star is dating a private equity investor. To make things even sweeter, Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian is the one who played cupid between them. The outlet reports the two hit it off at a party and so far, things seem to be working out well, as one source told People that KoKo is "feeling good" about her new relationship. As she should, right?
This all comes after some reports that said Khloé was supposedly dating yet another basketball player. The single mom promptly shut those rumors down hitting back at Instagram account Deuxmoi by writing in their comments (per Comments by Celebs), "I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile." In other words, it sounds like Khloé is really taking the word "private" to heart and not just because of her rumored new man's job title.