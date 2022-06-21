Rumors About Khloe Kardashian's Love Life Are Heating Up

Khloé Kardashian is someone who hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to all of the high-profile relationships she's had in the past.

Kardashian had to deal with more than her fair share of drama in her marriage with her ex-husband Lamar Odom before she moved on to rapper French Montana, NBA star James Harden, and eventually her daughter's daughter, Tristan Thompson. Though the two share their little girl True together, Thompson's various cheating scandals over the years have finally made Kardashian realize that it's just not worth her energy to keep things together anymore. During an ABC News special in April, when asked about Thompson, Kardashian said, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

It seems like Kardashian has so far stayed true to her word, as there are new reports suggesting that her love life is heating up once again. But this time around, rather than a professional basketball player, it's with someone totally unexpected.