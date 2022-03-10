Kim And Khloe Kardashian Are Now Closer Than Ever Due To Recent Events
The Kardashians have always been a tight-knit family. While they have had their fair share of conflict over the years, they have always been proud of the fact that they are close.
If you're a fan of Hollywood's first family, you already know how much they look after one another, and how they are each other's ride or die. "When it really comes down to it, the most important thing is family," Kim Kardashianonce said on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," via Quartz. The family matriarch Kris Jenner repeatedly shares how blessed she feels that she has her family by her side at all times. "I am grateful for my family, who I love more than I can explain. Count your blessings, be grateful always, and cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones," she once wrote on Instagram.
Just last month, Khloé Kardashian shared a heartwarming tribute to her family by making a montage of her sisters throughout the years. "Always and forever," Kourtney said, while Kim added, "Side by side or miles apart SISTERS are always connected at heart." Kendall Jenner joined in, too, referring to them as "the loves of my life." There's no doubt that the Kardashian siblings are indeed close, but Kim and Khloé, in particular, have grown closer over the past year.
Kim and Khloe Kardashian relied on one another over the past year
Kim and Khloé Kardashian have had a rough year. Kim separated from her husband Kanye West, while Khloé found herself in the middle of drama involving ex Tristan Thompson, who admitted to having fathered a child when he was still with her. These things are too much for one person to handle, and apparently, the sisters have been each other's support systems throughout their respective ordeals.
"Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other," a source told People. "Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It's a very special relationship to them." Aside from consoling Khloé, Kim apparently encouraged her to find a new partner, too. "Kim is encouraging Khloé to date," the source added. "Kim says her relationship with Pete helps her see past all the Kanye drama. Kim wants Khloé to be happy as well."
This isn't the first time Kim and Khloé gushed about their special bond. When Khloé was pregnant with True, she said that Kim had been incredibly helpful. "I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she's not judgmental about any of it," Khloé shared with People. "She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that's okay." We love a sisterly bond!