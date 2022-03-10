Kim And Khloe Kardashian Are Now Closer Than Ever Due To Recent Events

The Kardashians have always been a tight-knit family. While they have had their fair share of conflict over the years, they have always been proud of the fact that they are close.

If you're a fan of Hollywood's first family, you already know how much they look after one another, and how they are each other's ride or die. "When it really comes down to it, the most important thing is family," Kim Kardashianonce said on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," via Quartz. The family matriarch Kris Jenner repeatedly shares how blessed she feels that she has her family by her side at all times. "I am grateful for my family, who I love more than I can explain. Count your blessings, be grateful always, and cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones," she once wrote on Instagram.

Just last month, Khloé Kardashian shared a heartwarming tribute to her family by making a montage of her sisters throughout the years. "Always and forever," Kourtney said, while Kim added, "Side by side or miles apart SISTERS are always connected at heart." Kendall Jenner joined in, too, referring to them as "the loves of my life." There's no doubt that the Kardashian siblings are indeed close, but Kim and Khloé, in particular, have grown closer over the past year.