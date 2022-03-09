What Does Kim Kardashian Want From Kanye West Amid Their Divorce?

Even though Kim Kardashian is now officially a single woman, she still hasn't gotten what she really wants from her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.

On her first public outing as a legally single woman last Friday, Kim appeared to be in high spirits. "Kim looked stunning and was so sweet to everyone," an eyewitness told E!. "Kim was smiling the entire time. She appeared relaxed and happy to be there." When asked how she was doing, the source said that she responded with "I'm doing so great!" (via NBC New York).

Of course, the divorce process is still ongoing, but the fact that she was granted her request made Kim feel hopeful. "Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single," another insider revealed to the outlet. "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life." However, there is one more thing she wishes to happen before they truly part ways for good.