What Does Kim Kardashian Want From Kanye West Amid Their Divorce?
Even though Kim Kardashian is now officially a single woman, she still hasn't gotten what she really wants from her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.
On her first public outing as a legally single woman last Friday, Kim appeared to be in high spirits. "Kim looked stunning and was so sweet to everyone," an eyewitness told E!. "Kim was smiling the entire time. She appeared relaxed and happy to be there." When asked how she was doing, the source said that she responded with "I'm doing so great!" (via NBC New York).
Of course, the divorce process is still ongoing, but the fact that she was granted her request made Kim feel hopeful. "Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single," another insider revealed to the outlet. "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life." However, there is one more thing she wishes to happen before they truly part ways for good.
Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West would finally accept their divorce
It's no secret that Kanye "Ye" West wants Kim Kardashian back. In February, the rapper shared on Instagram how desperate he was to be reunited with Kim and their kids. "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," he said in a now-deleted post, per Complex. He also kept airing out their business on social media, but an insider revealed to ET, "Kanye has been lashing out on social media because he is really hurt."
Kim, however, found it ironic that he wants to get back together, considering how he kept dating other people, including Julia Fox and model Vinetria. "She thinks it's strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he's got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house," a source dished to Page Six. What Kim wants to happen now is for Ye to finally accept their separation. "She longs for the day when things finally calm down and Kanye accepts the reality of the situation, that she's moved on and doesn't want his drama interrupting her as she tries to move on with her life," another insider revealed to Us Weekly.
But at the end of the day, Kim wants Ye to be happy. She even said that she's fine with him dating other people. "Kim wants Kanye to be happy, and to establish healthy boundaries as they continue to coparent their brood," a source told Life & Style.