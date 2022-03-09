Khloe Kardashian Finally Speaks Out About The Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

The relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was filled with scandal — both when they were dating and when they broke up. Khloé cut ties with the NBA player in June 2021, which came after model Sydney Chase allegedly had an affair with him. The former couple — who share daughter True Thompson — remained on good terms. "There is no drama," a source told Page Six after the split.

Later that year, the relationship became more complicated when it was revealed that Tristan had impregnated another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Khloé. Reportedly, he hooked up with the personal trainer around his birthday in March 2021, per the Daily Mail. Originally, the NBA veteran offered Maralee $75,000 to have an abortion. "With respect to her pregnancy insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas," a paternity suit filed by Maralee read, per Page Six. Included in the court documents were alleged text messages between Maralee and Tristan, where he made it clear that he wanted no involvement with raising the child.

While Tristan made headlines with the very-public paternity suit, Khloé remained quiet on the subject. Although the reality star did make a cryptic Instagram post about "betrayal" on January 27 that several outlets believed was intended for Tristan. Weeks later, Khloé addressed the messy situation with her ex.