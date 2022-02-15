Maralee Nichols Makes Startling Claim About Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson's paternity drama seemingly has no end in sight. The Sun recently reported that the NBA star pays $120,000 per month in child support to support the mothers of his children, Jordan Craig, Khloé Kardashian, and Texas trainer Maralee Nichols. Thompson's tryst with Nichols came as a shock in late 2021, when the ex announced she was taking Thompson to court shortly before their son's surprise arrival.
Thompson, who was confirmed by People to have been back on with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian at the time of his fling with Nichols, initially denied involvement with the influencer and her pregnancy. "My feelings haven't changed at all. [I] won't be involved at all," Thompson wrote to Nichols in alleged screenshots that were submitted in court docs, per In Touch. "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong."
Thompson changed his tune when the results of a paternity test proved he was the father of Nichols' baby, leading him to own up to his parental status. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he announced on Instagram. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." Unfortunately, Nichols has come forward with an update that suggests Thompson isn't living up to his promises.
Maralee Nichols says Tristan Thompson is an absent father
Tristan Thompson reportedly isn't keeping his word about being a co-parent with Maralee Nichols. "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son," Nichols' rep, Harvey Englander, told Page Six. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."
Following the birth of Thompson's son, whose name is still unknown to the public, Nichols announced she was "choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," per Us Weekly. After keeping her pregnancy hush-hush for several months, the new mom said she does not want "any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan." Nichols added her "goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment." In photos and videos from Nichols' Instagram story (via the Daily Mail), the new mom showed off her baby boy's first Valentine's day, which showed the newborn wearing a "Lover Boy" onesie. The new mom also snapped a selfie cradling her son for the occasion. So far, Thompson's third child has yet to make an appearance alongside his siblings, True and Prince, on his father's social media.