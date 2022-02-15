Maralee Nichols Makes Startling Claim About Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson's paternity drama seemingly has no end in sight. The Sun recently reported that the NBA star pays $120,000 per month in child support to support the mothers of his children, Jordan Craig, Khloé Kardashian, and Texas trainer Maralee Nichols. Thompson's tryst with Nichols came as a shock in late 2021, when the ex announced she was taking Thompson to court shortly before their son's surprise arrival.

Thompson, who was confirmed by People to have been back on with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian at the time of his fling with Nichols, initially denied involvement with the influencer and her pregnancy. "My feelings haven't changed at all. [I] won't be involved at all," Thompson wrote to Nichols in alleged screenshots that were submitted in court docs, per In Touch. "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong."

Thompson changed his tune when the results of a paternity test proved he was the father of Nichols' baby, leading him to own up to his parental status. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he announced on Instagram. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." Unfortunately, Nichols has come forward with an update that suggests Thompson isn't living up to his promises.