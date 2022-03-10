Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Worst Part About Her Messy Split From Tristan

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered in 2006, viewers were instantly captivated by the outlandish (but often glamorous) adventures of the Calabasas family. The show would go on to run for 20 seasons before ending in 2021. All the while, the family's star power was rising, thrusting the Kardashian-Jenner clan (consisting of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner) into global fame. The famous family have always used their hit reality show to address rumors, which often revolved around their personal relationships.

After a brief hiatus, the family is returning in a new reality series "The Kardashians," which is set to premiere on Hulu on April 12. While speaking with Variety, Khloé Kardashian –- whose tumultuous divorce from Lamar Odom played out in the media –- finally addressed whether her breakup from Tristan Thompson would be tackled on the new show. Khloé admitted that reliving the messy relationship with Thompson on the family's new streaming series will be tough, but comes with the territory.

Khloé explained that she planned to discuss her often messy relationship with Thompson, simply because it happened. "I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," she told Variety. Adding, "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show." Here's what else she shared about her relationship drama.