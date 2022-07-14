A Major Detail About Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's New Baby Has Reportedly Been Revealed

When it looks like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship couldn't get more complicated, it finds a way to do just that. On July 13, our collective minds exploded when news broke that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting another baby together, E! News reported. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," confirmed a rep for the Good American founder, who already shares a daughter, True, with Thompson. Who saw that one coming?

The news, albeit happy, complicates things for several reasons. Firstly, Kardashian's rep noted the baby was conceived in November, just a month — or potentially days — before the public learned that Maralee Nichols had become pregnant with Thompson's son while he was still with Kardashian, the Daily Mail reported in December. The news surfaced that month when the Instagram model gave birth to Theo. She and Thompson had been embroiled in a child support battle for months, while Kardashian was reportedly none the wiser, Us Weekly noted.

The latest cheating scandal proved to be the last straw for Kardashian, who broke up with Thompson seemingly for good, Page Six reported. However, she opted to be civil for the sake of their daughter. "While she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to True," a source disclosed. The public didn't know then that Kardashian had not one but two children's interests to preserve. Now, the baby's birth is imminent — and the sex is already known.