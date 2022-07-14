A Major Detail About Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's New Baby Has Reportedly Been Revealed
When it looks like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship couldn't get more complicated, it finds a way to do just that. On July 13, our collective minds exploded when news broke that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting another baby together, E! News reported. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," confirmed a rep for the Good American founder, who already shares a daughter, True, with Thompson. Who saw that one coming?
The news, albeit happy, complicates things for several reasons. Firstly, Kardashian's rep noted the baby was conceived in November, just a month — or potentially days — before the public learned that Maralee Nichols had become pregnant with Thompson's son while he was still with Kardashian, the Daily Mail reported in December. The news surfaced that month when the Instagram model gave birth to Theo. She and Thompson had been embroiled in a child support battle for months, while Kardashian was reportedly none the wiser, Us Weekly noted.
The latest cheating scandal proved to be the last straw for Kardashian, who broke up with Thompson seemingly for good, Page Six reported. However, she opted to be civil for the sake of their daughter. "While she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to True," a source disclosed. The public didn't know then that Kardashian had not one but two children's interests to preserve. Now, the baby's birth is imminent — and the sex is already known.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a boy
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a baby boy on the way, Page Six reported on July 14. "Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family," an insider said. But the baby news doesn't mean Kardashian and Thompson are back together. Since last year, the former couple has only communicated about matters involving True. "They have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters," a source told E! News.
Kardashian intends to continue raising True and now her brother as a single mother, Entertainment Tonight reported. "Khloé will have the baby full time," an insider detailed. This doesn't mean she will cut off Thompson from their lives. "Khloé wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be." Although the birth of her second child certainly isn't going to happen the way she had envisioned in November, Kardashian had wanted a second baby for a long time and is excited about it finally happening.
In fact, Kardashian told Thompson in a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (via Newsweek), "I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later." While the cheating scandal was undoubtedly traumatic, it sounds like Kardashian knows what she's doing.