Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Dramatic Action She Took After Tristan Thompson's First Cheating Scandal

By this point, Khloé Kardashian's tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson has been well-documented. The pair's romance was marred by several cheating scandals, the first of which came when Kardashian was nine months pregnant with now four-year-old daughter True. Despite the betrayal, Kardashian did her best to include him in the delivery process. "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," the reality star told Robin Roberts in an ABC interview (via People) in April. "It might have looked strange ... but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

That first cheating scandal was soon followed by more infidelity, when Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's then-BFF, Jordyn Woods, at a party in 2019. This prompted Kardashian to permanently cut ties with Woods, and publicly call her out on Twitter as "the reason [her] family broke up." Fast forward to early 2022, when the scandal-ridden Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian — and the Good American founder had finally had enough. Now, timed to the premiere of the Kardashians-Jenners' new Hulu reality show, she is opening up about where things stand with Thompson today. While the pair are amicably co-parenting True, Kardashian didn't exactly handle the cheating reports with maturity, as she revealed in the premiere of "The Kardashians."