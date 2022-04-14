The Kardashians' New Show Is Getting Mixed Reviews

It seems the Kardashian clan is not ready to give up on their reality TV careers. As previously reported by People, it was announced in 2021 that their family show on E!, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," would be coming to an end after 20 successful seasons. As noted by IMDb, the finale of the 20th season aired in June 2021.

Less than a year later, the family announced they would be returning with a new show, "The Kardashians," on Hulu. During a recent interview with Variety, momager Kris Jenner revealed one of the reasons the family chose to return to reality TV so soon was partly due to financial reasons. "Money always matters," Jenner said, adding, "I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn't matter anymore." During a family interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kim Kardashian revealed she believes Hulu is "stricter" than E! because it's partially owned by Disney, explaining she got bleeped every time she cursed.

As noted by Variety, "The Kardashians" has a more "documentary style" vibe compared to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." With the show premiering on April 14, it appears fans are divided about the new set-up and their choice to dive back into reality television.