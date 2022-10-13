Fans Can't Believe Jamie Foxx Got Denied Entry To Cardi B's Birthday Party

Just because they are celebrities, it doesn't mean they're immune to denial, especially at the clubs. According to Cosmopolitan, the bouncers didn't allow Rihanna into the club in 2021 because she forgot to bring her ID. And other celebrities such as Margot Robbie, Cher, and Paul McCartney have stories to tell about being denied at the door, according to Paper.

Jamie Foxx and Tommy Davidson made some fun out of the situation on the 1990s sketch comedy series "In Living Color." In the skit, Foxx and Davidson acted as bouncers and ushers at a Tupac show. They denied entry to everyone who tried to get in, including Tupac himself.

The "Blame It" singer — who knows how to party — shared his own experience of getting turned down at the door of clubs while he was with P. Diddy on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2018. "[Diddy] was so famous, we couldn't even get into our own clubs at L.A.," he said. He mentioned that the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper would fly from New York to Los Angeles to party, and the two couldn't even get into the venue. Now, Foxx has been denied again from another celebrity's birthday party.