Heather McDonald Holds Nothing Back In Reaction To Bethenny Frankel's TikTok Drama

Former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Bethenny Frankel has allegedly sent a cease and desist letter to a TikTok user, and Heather McDonald is not happy about it.

As reported by Daily Mail, Frankel's latest project has been reviewing beauty products on her TikTok account and the outspoken businesswoman is not afraid to "mention it all." Frankel explained that the reason for her new side project is that she didn't know how to apply her own makeup and wanted to do a deep dive into beauty. "I am an equal opportunity criticizer and praiser," she told her TikTok fans. "Some celebrities have magnificent brands. Others are there for the cash."

Frankel has given her opinions on everything from drugstore brands to high-end luxury lines. Even Kim Kardashian's skincare line, SKNN by Kim, was not left unscathed. Frankel took to TikTok and criticized the packaging as being "impractical at best" and said the line was "overpriced." Despite her very frank reviews on many different products, Frankel was apparently not too pleased when her own brand was criticized — and McDonald is blasting Frankel's TikTok drama.