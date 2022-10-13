Teen Mom Star Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Zach Davis Receives Jail Sentence Weeks After Wedding
Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis finally made it happen. Back in April 2021, Davis popped the question and asked the "Teen Mom" star for her hand in marriage. Not only did he ask Floyd to marry him, but he also made a heartfelt commitment to her daughter, Ryder, as well. "You got down on your knee again and made a promise to Ryder with a mini version of my ring," Floyd shared on Instagram. "God knows how I have prayed that one day we would have a complete family. Ryder and I deserve that," she added.
A year after their engagement, the two said "I Do" in September as family and friends gathered for an intimate ceremony in California. According to Us Weekly, the pair — who also shares a son, Ace — initially met during their high school days. They briefly dated when they were younger, and they remained close friends before taking their relationship to the next level in 2018. "Love always wins," Floyd wrote on Instagram as she shared a photo from their wedding day. Davis also shared how excited he was to be marrying his best friend, saying on social media that they're "two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other."
Although the newlyweds are enjoying their time as a married couple, it appears Davis' criminal past may put a hold on their future plans.
Zach Davis will serve four months behind bars
Zach Davis is heading to jail. According to Page Six, the reality star will be serving time for a 2020 DUI charge and for getting behind the wheel "with a suspended or revoked license." He pleaded not guilty to the charges, in addition to pleading "no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more," per Page Six. The outlet also reported that Davis was sentenced to four months behind bars, five years of probation, and four days of community labor, and he must be enrolled in an alcohol treatment program. While this comes as a blow to his family, this isn't the first time the MTV star had a run-in with the law.
In January, Davis was arrested at a Los Angeles airport while he was returning from a family vacation in Mexico for having several outstanding warrants, according to TMZ. In addition to that arrest, The Ashley's Reality Roundup obtained court documents that show Davis' criminal record goes as far back as 2015 when he was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and a DUI. During that time, the outlet reported that he was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 10 days in jail. The television personality was also accused of theft and falsifying a person's identity in 2018.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Davis is slated to surrender on November 1 to begin his sentence.