Teen Mom Star Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Zach Davis Receives Jail Sentence Weeks After Wedding

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis finally made it happen. Back in April 2021, Davis popped the question and asked the "Teen Mom" star for her hand in marriage. Not only did he ask Floyd to marry him, but he also made a heartfelt commitment to her daughter, Ryder, as well. "You got down on your knee again and made a promise to Ryder with a mini version of my ring," Floyd shared on Instagram. "God knows how I have prayed that one day we would have a complete family. Ryder and I deserve that," she added.

A year after their engagement, the two said "I Do" in September as family and friends gathered for an intimate ceremony in California. According to Us Weekly, the pair — who also shares a son, Ace — initially met during their high school days. They briefly dated when they were younger, and they remained close friends before taking their relationship to the next level in 2018. "Love always wins," Floyd wrote on Instagram as she shared a photo from their wedding day. Davis also shared how excited he was to be marrying his best friend, saying on social media that they're "two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other."

Although the newlyweds are enjoying their time as a married couple, it appears Davis' criminal past may put a hold on their future plans.