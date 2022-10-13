JoJo Siwa Is Completely Over Her Feud With Candace Cameron Bure
JoJo Siwa is officially over her feud with Candace Cameron Bure, nearly two months after the messy debacle began. In July 2022, Siwa made headlines when she participated in a viral TikTok trend, for which she was tasked with revealing the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met. In the now-deleted video, the YouTube personality flashed an image of Candace Cameron Bure, who she reportedly met years ago.
In response to Siwa's accusation, Bure took to Instagram to apologize — and provided additional context to the YouTube star's claim. The unpleasant interaction, as Bure detailed, happened at a "Fuller House" premiere when Siwa was only 11. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you," Bure said. "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!" The feud got even messier when Siwa's mom, Jessaylynn Siwa, slammed the actor in her daughter's defense.
However, it now appears that Siwa is looking to move past the incident, as she is completely over the minute incident.
Jojo Siwa has moved on from the drama
JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure's feud seemingly came out of nowhere. The messy conflict even prompted Bure's daughter, Natasha, to take a jab at the YouTube personality. "Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" Natasha wrote, per Entertainment Tonight. "This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."
Now, Siwa wants to make it very clear that she no longer harbors any ill feelings towards the "Fuller House" actor. "I'll be honest, I haven't spoken to her at all since the whole thing," Siwa told E! News. "I think she's alive and thriving. I think I'm alive and thriving. We're civil. I've got like three problems since that one, so we're moved on." Candace has yet to publicly respond to Siwa's remarks.
Siwa has seemingly had a busy life since her feud with the "Christmas Town" star. On September 14, Siwa officially confirmed that she was dating TikTok creator Avery Cyrus. A day later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Alanis Morissette's musical, "Jagged Little Pill."