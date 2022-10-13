JoJo Siwa Is Completely Over Her Feud With Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa is officially over her feud with Candace Cameron Bure, nearly two months after the messy debacle began. In July 2022, Siwa made headlines when she participated in a viral TikTok trend, for which she was tasked with revealing the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met. In the now-deleted video, the YouTube personality flashed an image of Candace Cameron Bure, who she reportedly met years ago.

In response to Siwa's accusation, Bure took to Instagram to apologize — and provided additional context to the YouTube star's claim. The unpleasant interaction, as Bure detailed, happened at a "Fuller House" premiere when Siwa was only 11. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you," Bure said. "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!" The feud got even messier when Siwa's mom, Jessaylynn Siwa, slammed the actor in her daughter's defense.

However, it now appears that Siwa is looking to move past the incident, as she is completely over the minute incident.