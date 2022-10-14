Which Pop Star's Relationship Will Stand The Test Of Time? - Exclusive Survey

Celebrity romances. They just never really seem to last, do they? Hollywood has seen some serious blink and you'll miss it romances over the years, with plenty of famous face going from I Do to I Don't faster than you can say "Uncah Jahms" (yeah, Julia Fox's blink and you'll miss it relationship with Kanye West didn't exactly do much to boost the legitimacy of Hollywood romances). And speaking of West, while he managed a fairly impressive around eight years marriage to Kim Kardashian, the latter hasn't exactly had the best luck when it comes to romances. Of course, before finding (and then falling out of) love with the rapper, Kardashian was famously married to basketball player Kris Humphries for a mere 72 days. Yes, 72 days.

But that's actually fairly good going by some other Hollywood stars' standards. Mario Lopez was notoriously married to Ali Landry for just 18 days, while Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike managed just four days. Then there's the likes of Britney Spears, who famously wed Jason Alexander in a Las Vegas chapel and stayed with him for all of 55 hours.

But that brings us onto our next question. Do pop stars — like Spears, who married for the third time in June 2022 — have a little more luck in the dating world? And which pop star has the ability to make things work for the long-haul?