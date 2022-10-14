Which Pop Star's Relationship Will Stand The Test Of Time? - Exclusive Survey
Celebrity romances. They just never really seem to last, do they? Hollywood has seen some serious blink and you'll miss it romances over the years, with plenty of famous face going from I Do to I Don't faster than you can say "Uncah Jahms" (yeah, Julia Fox's blink and you'll miss it relationship with Kanye West didn't exactly do much to boost the legitimacy of Hollywood romances). And speaking of West, while he managed a fairly impressive around eight years marriage to Kim Kardashian, the latter hasn't exactly had the best luck when it comes to romances. Of course, before finding (and then falling out of) love with the rapper, Kardashian was famously married to basketball player Kris Humphries for a mere 72 days. Yes, 72 days.
But that's actually fairly good going by some other Hollywood stars' standards. Mario Lopez was notoriously married to Ali Landry for just 18 days, while Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike managed just four days. Then there's the likes of Britney Spears, who famously wed Jason Alexander in a Las Vegas chapel and stayed with him for all of 55 hours.
But that brings us onto our next question. Do pop stars — like Spears, who married for the third time in June 2022 — have a little more luck in the dating world? And which pop star has the ability to make things work for the long-haul?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may just go the distance
The results are in! To borrow a line from "The Bachelor," we here at Nicki Swift put it to you, our loyal readers, to find out who's here for the right reasons when it comes to their partner, and it looks like the king and queen of the reunion have not only stolen each other's hearts again, but also the nation's. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came out on top of our poll, with 33.45% of readers picking this pop star relationship that will stand the test of time. How could they not when they're literally hitting the red carpet in matching ensembles!?
In second place was the low-key Adele and Rich Paul, with 21.76% of readers believing they'll be together until the end. Slinking into third place? That would be already longtime lovers and equally private pair Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn — who seem to spend most of their days dodging engagement rumors like these claims from The U.S. Sun — with 15.65% of the votes.
People think third time's the charm for Britney Spears, as 13.67% of our readers chose her marriage to Sam Asghari as the one to go the distance. On the other end of the scale was Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, who got 9.35% of the votes, while in last place was our favorite Dangerous Woman Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, rounding things out with a 6.12% share of the votes.