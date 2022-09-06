Why Fans Think Adele Secretly Married Rich Paul

Adele's love life has always been a topic of interest to fans. Even though the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker enjoys keeping her personal life private, her chart-topping songs have detailed a few heartbreaks.

After splitting with her ex-husband Simon Konecki — with whom she shares a son — it has been well documented in the press that Adele has happily moved on with sports agent Rich Paul. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she told Elle. When questioned whether she would walk down the aisle with Paul, Adele said she would "absolutely" be up for it. Not only that, but she also wants to start a family of her own with him. "I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," Adele continued. This isn't the first time the Grammy award-winner has admitted to wanting children with her man. During a televised interview on "The Graham Norton Show" from March, Adele unexpectedly blurted out that she plans on getting pregnant next year.

While Adele and Paul haven't confirmed an engagement or exchanged vows publicly, fans are speculating that the pair is already husband and wife.