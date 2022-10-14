Rachel Bilson Finally Gets Closure On The Bling Ring Robbery Of Her Home
The 2008–2009 Bling Ring heist is one of the most unforgettable true crime stories of that time. A group of young adults targeted celebrities' homes and stole almost $3 million in 12 months, per The U.S. Sun. The group included Rachel Lee, who was thought to be the mastermind, Nick Prugo, Courtney Ames, Diana Tamayo, and Alexis Neiers. The Bling Ring stole from high-profile celebrities like Rachel Bilson, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Orlando Bloom.
After many burglaries, the Bling Ring finally got caught when Lohan submitted security footage to the police, and the authorities figured out who the thieves were, per People. The most notable from the group was Neiers, who was starring in a reality show called "Pretty Wild" at the time of her arrest. The show captured her dealing with the fallout of her crimes and facing up to six years in prison. Neiers ended up serving only six months in jail, with three years probation, per Los Angeles Times.
Meanwhile, Bilson spoke about the home invasion on "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino" in 2021, per E! News. The Bling Ring had targeted her home five times, and one of the members had reportedly used her bathroom. "I was like, that's more invasive than stealing my purses," Bilson laughed. "But yeah, you know, they were young, and hopefully, the others learned as well." Now, over a decade later, Bilson finally confronted one of the members of the Bling Ring.
Rachel Bilson forgives these Bling Ring members
On October 10, 2022, Rachel Bilson surprisingly invited Alexis Neiers and her younger sister, Gabby Neiers, to her podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson." As reported by Bustle, Alexis told Bilson that she wasn't present when the Bling Ring members stole from her house, but Gabby, who was 15 years old at the time, was. "I'm grateful that you're allowing me to be here to [apologize] to you face-to-face," Gabby told Bilson. "I wish I could take it back. It's been a living nightmare for you for the past 10 years, 11 years ... I stripped you of feeling safe in your home, and I am so sorry."
Bilson explained to the Neiers sisters how she had felt a "feeling of violation," but she forgave Gabby and told her to forgive herself, as well. "You obviously have remorse. I let the actual incidents go so long ago. It's so important for you, and as a mother, that you fully let go," the actress stated.
Following her stint on "Pretty Wild," Gabby left the spotlight and created a new life for herself. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and married Brandon Hames in 2018, per The Cinemaholic. Together, they share a son, Atticus, and a daughter, Astrid. As for Alexis, she was arrested again in 2010 for possession of heroin, per Page Six. Since then, she spent a year in rehab and has been sober for over 10 years, proving that she finally turned her life around.