Rachel Bilson Finally Gets Closure On The Bling Ring Robbery Of Her Home

The 2008–2009 Bling Ring heist is one of the most unforgettable true crime stories of that time. A group of young adults targeted celebrities' homes and stole almost $3 million in 12 months, per The U.S. Sun. The group included Rachel Lee, who was thought to be the mastermind, Nick Prugo, Courtney Ames, Diana Tamayo, and Alexis Neiers. The Bling Ring stole from high-profile celebrities like Rachel Bilson, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Orlando Bloom.

After many burglaries, the Bling Ring finally got caught when Lohan submitted security footage to the police, and the authorities figured out who the thieves were, per People. The most notable from the group was Neiers, who was starring in a reality show called "Pretty Wild" at the time of her arrest. The show captured her dealing with the fallout of her crimes and facing up to six years in prison. Neiers ended up serving only six months in jail, with three years probation, per Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, Bilson spoke about the home invasion on "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino" in 2021, per E! News. The Bling Ring had targeted her home five times, and one of the members had reportedly used her bathroom. "I was like, that's more invasive than stealing my purses," Bilson laughed. "But yeah, you know, they were young, and hopefully, the others learned as well." Now, over a decade later, Bilson finally confronted one of the members of the Bling Ring.