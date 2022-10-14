The Tragic Death Of Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise, died on October 14 at 72 years old. "Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid ... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," the Scottish actor's agent told the BBC in a statement. Besides his work as Hagrid, Coltrane had an expansive filmography that included the starring role in the TV series "Cracker" as Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald, plus roles in films such as "Brothers Bloom," "Van Helsing," and two James Bond movies, per IMDb.

Although Coltrane was an impressive character actor in a multitude of projects, his impact as the Hogwarts groundskeeper was what many fans chose to remember after hearing of his death. "Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure," one fan tweeted after the news was announced. "Robbie Coltrane dying genuinely feels like a family member passing, I can't even explain it," another added.

In 2001, when the first installment in the beloved franchise, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," was set to be released, Coltrane discussed how he hoped to be part of a classic children's film. "That's how I feel about Hagrid. It's like being the lion in the 'Wizard of Oz,'" he told Empire at the time. Even though he wound up having an iconic role, Coltrane's acting career was cut short by health issues.