The Tragic Death Of Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise, died on October 14 at 72 years old. "Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid ... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," the Scottish actor's agent told the BBC in a statement. Besides his work as Hagrid, Coltrane had an expansive filmography that included the starring role in the TV series "Cracker" as Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald, plus roles in films such as "Brothers Bloom," "Van Helsing," and two James Bond movies, per IMDb.
Although Coltrane was an impressive character actor in a multitude of projects, his impact as the Hogwarts groundskeeper was what many fans chose to remember after hearing of his death. "Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure," one fan tweeted after the news was announced. "Robbie Coltrane dying genuinely feels like a family member passing, I can't even explain it," another added.
In 2001, when the first installment in the beloved franchise, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," was set to be released, Coltrane discussed how he hoped to be part of a classic children's film. "That's how I feel about Hagrid. It's like being the lion in the 'Wizard of Oz,'" he told Empire at the time. Even though he wound up having an iconic role, Coltrane's acting career was cut short by health issues.
Robbie Coltrane had experienced health issues in his final years
After 2016's TV mini-series "National Treasure," Robbie Coltrane hadn't made a film or television appearance for several years. In 2018, it was announced by his agent that he would be making a comeback after being sidelined with health issues, per Express. Then, in 2019, Coltrane made headlines when he appeared in a wheelchair at the launch of the Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Ride at Universal Orlando. The actor had been experiencing chronic knee issues that greatly affected his mobility. "It's hugely frustrating for him but he's really hoping to be back on his feet after getting the operation," a source told The Sun at the time.
Coltrane had issues with osteoarthritis and opened up about how debilitating the condition was in his daily life. "I was fighting pain 24 hours a day when I was in 'National Treasure' and 'Great Expectations,'" he told the Radio Times, via Express. After undergoing knee surgery, there was hope that Coltrane would return to acting, but concern from fans rose in June when the Scotsman withdrew from attending London Film and Comic Con, per Pop Culture.
Even though he had to step down from acting due to worsening health, Coltrane was satisfied with the "legacy" left behind in the "Harry Potter" films. "So you could be watching it in 50 year's time, easily ... I'll not be here, sadly ... but Hagrid will, yes," Coltrane said during the "Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts" reunion show that aired on HBO Max in January (via the Daily Record).