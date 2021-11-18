Everything We Know About The Harry Potter 20-Year Reunion
Magic is about to come your way! If you never got over "Harry Potter" when the last film wrapped up the series in 2011, here's some good news for you: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are set to hop aboard the train to Hogwarts once again to celebrate the franchise's first film's 20th anniversary. Along with some of their co-stars, your favorite wizards and witches will come together for HBO Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special will stream on January 1 and is also slated to air on TBS and Cartoon Network. Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson will be joined by director Christopher Columbus in the reunion, as well as other "Harry Potter" alums, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and Evanna Lynch. "This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later," Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement.
Of course, the cast is just as excited as fans, with Watson's emotional Instagram post as proof.
Watson says Hermione is her favorite fictional character
Variety notes that the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey." They also filmed it on the original sets of Hogwarts to inject an extra dose of nostalgia. (Maybe Rupert Grint will finally rewatch "Harry Potter" in preparation?)
Emma Watson, for one, couldn't be more excited. In a lengthy Instagram post on November 16, she said how proud she still feels to be part of the Wizarding World and how grateful she is for the undying support of Potterheads all over the world. "Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time," she wrote. "I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path... The magic of the world wouldn't exist without you."
Apart from the reunion special, a "Harry Potter" TV series is also apparently in the works to further expand the franchise, per The Hollywood Reporter. Whether it will come to fruition is still unclear, but we're sure Potterheads and muggles alike will be tuning in.