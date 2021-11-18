Everything We Know About The Harry Potter 20-Year Reunion

Magic is about to come your way! If you never got over "Harry Potter" when the last film wrapped up the series in 2011, here's some good news for you: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are set to hop aboard the train to Hogwarts once again to celebrate the franchise's first film's 20th anniversary. Along with some of their co-stars, your favorite wizards and witches will come together for HBO Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special will stream on January 1 and is also slated to air on TBS and Cartoon Network. Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson will be joined by director Christopher Columbus in the reunion, as well as other "Harry Potter" alums, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and Evanna Lynch. "This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later," Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement.

Of course, the cast is just as excited as fans, with Watson's emotional Instagram post as proof.