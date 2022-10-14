What We Know About Robbie Coltrane's Private Long-Term Relationship

It is a sad day in the Harry Potter fandom. Actor Robbie Coltrane, well-known for portraying Rubeus Hagrid in the movie franchise, died at age 72, his rep confirmed to BBC News on October 14. Née Anthony Robert McMillan, Coltrane reportedly died while hospitalized near Falkirk, Scotland. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," his agent Belinda Wright said in a statement. Asking for privacy for his loved ones, Wright added that they wanted to thank the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland "for their care and diplomacy."

Also renowned for portraying Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough," Coltrane's health has been a longtime cause for concern. In 2019, amid ongoing issues with osteoarthritis, Coltrane attended a Harry Potter event wheelchair-bound while awaiting surgery for a new knee, per The Sun. "I'm in constant pain all day," Coltrane told the Daily Mail in 2016 about his condition.

Although his health dominated the headlines about his personal life, Coltrane had a thriving-but-little-discussed love life in his last few years. Here's what we know about his longtime paramour at the time of his death.