What We Know About Robbie Coltrane's Private Long-Term Relationship
It is a sad day in the Harry Potter fandom. Actor Robbie Coltrane, well-known for portraying Rubeus Hagrid in the movie franchise, died at age 72, his rep confirmed to BBC News on October 14. Née Anthony Robert McMillan, Coltrane reportedly died while hospitalized near Falkirk, Scotland. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," his agent Belinda Wright said in a statement. Asking for privacy for his loved ones, Wright added that they wanted to thank the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland "for their care and diplomacy."
Also renowned for portraying Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough," Coltrane's health has been a longtime cause for concern. In 2019, amid ongoing issues with osteoarthritis, Coltrane attended a Harry Potter event wheelchair-bound while awaiting surgery for a new knee, per The Sun. "I'm in constant pain all day," Coltrane told the Daily Mail in 2016 about his condition.
Although his health dominated the headlines about his personal life, Coltrane had a thriving-but-little-discussed love life in his last few years. Here's what we know about his longtime paramour at the time of his death.
Robbie Coltrane was a private romantic
After having had one divorce and two adult children, Robbie Coltrane revealed his updated relationship status in 2020. "I have a steady girlfriend," the notoriously private "Harry Potter" actor told the UK's Radio Times (via Express). "We've been going out for 12 years now," Coltrane added, calling his lady love "a grown up." On the possibility of having more children, the thespian told the outlet then that his kids with ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, Spencer McMillan and Alice McMillan, were enough. "I don't want any babies! I've got my babies. They're up and running," Coltrane quipped.
In regards to Gemmell, Coltrane reportedly endured a rough period of life when their four-year marriage disseminated in 2003. According to the Daily Mail, the Scottish actor checked into Glasgow's Priory Hospital for alcoholism recovery upon his separation from the sculptor. With the two attempting a failed reconciliation in 2008, Coltrane told the Daily Mail in 2016 that, of all the fulfilling things in life, he prioritized having a family and "falling in love."