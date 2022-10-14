Daniel Radcliffe Releases Heart-Wrenching Statement Honoring Robbie Coltrane

To many, late actor Robbie Coltrane is best remembered as the gentle half-giant who rescued a certain boy wizard from a miserable life, introducing him — and an entire generation of young fans — to a magical world that they would find themselves wanting to revisit again and again.

So after Deadline reported the death of the man who brought Hagrid to life, many of those fans took to social media to pay tribute to Coltrane, flooding Twitter with references to one of Daniel Radcliffe's lines from the film "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Tweeted one mourner, "'There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid.' May your memory be a blessing, Robbie Coltrane."

Coltrane's co-stars also honored his memory by sharing how much they loved the late star. So many of the actors who worked alongside him in the "Harry Potter" movies were just children at the time, whereas Coltrane was a seasoned star whose acting credits included the crime drama "Cracker" and two James Bond movies. But on Instagram, Bonnie Wright, the actor who played Ginny Weasley in the films, wrote, "Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set." Meanwhile, Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis fondly remembered how he and Coltrane bonded over a shared fascination with space. "He didn't give a f*** and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one," he tweeted. Radcliffe also had a sweet memory to share.