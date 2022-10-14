Robbie Coltrane's Last On-Screen Appearance Is Even More Heartbreaking Now

Robbie Coltrane, who is widely known for his role as Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the television series "Cracker," died on October 14. His agency confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter — he was 72 years old. The actor, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan, has starred in several notable television series and films like "The Lenny Henry Show," "Boswell for the Defence" and "A Kick Up in the Eighties" to name a few, per IMDb. In addition to being on the big screen, the Scottish native was also a comedian and a writer.

"I just think I've lived such an interesting life," he said during a 2014 interview with The Scotsman (via Daily Record). "I've written three books, I've made more than 700 hours of television, I've made 78 movies, I've made a lot . . . I've been fortunate enough to be connected with a lot of really important moments in drama." Given everything that Coltrane has accomplished, he also created a long-lasting legacy and impact with his character portrayal of Hagrid in all eight of the "Harry Potter" movies.

And, while he's always been a favorite among "Harry Potter" lovers, fans had no idea his recent on-screen appearance would be his last.