Heather Gay Tells Fans Where She Really Stands With Jen Shah At BravoCon 2022

Heather Gay and Jen Shah's relationship has been a real rollercoaster ride for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stars. In a 2021 episode of the show, Gay said she felt like Shah took her friendship for granted — and that she would tell herself to cut Shah out of her life if she were on the outside looking in at their contentious relationship, per The Daily Dish.

But in recent episodes of the show, viewers watched Gay and the other housewives try to be supportive friends to Shah during a girls' trip to Arizona. But a looming legal battle and a whole lot of bickering kept Shah from being able to fully enjoy herself. "I'm fighting for my life and my freedom, but y'all are fighting for courtside Jazz ticket seats," she said in the October 12 episode of "RHOSLC," per The Salt Lake Tribune. As many viewers are aware, Shah was later arrested and charged with fraud, per the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Shah plead guilty to one charge, and Page Six reported that her sentencing hearing was pushed back to December 15, 2022. So now that Shah is facing prison time for fleecing unsuspecting victims through a telemarketing scheme, is Gay standing by her on-and-off friend? At BravoCon 2022, the "Bad Mormon" author revealed where she and Shah currently stand.