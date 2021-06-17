Why Jen Shah Couldn't Read Her Rights Before Her Arrest

According to People, Jen Shah had a difficult day when she was arrested for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme. A man who called himself Detective Bastos reportedly told Jen things like, "We just want to talk to you" and "I promise we just want to talk to you." According to Jen, this made her assume that she was in "danger, and that the police might be there to help me." Things took a turn when she was allegedly handcuffed to a chair and given a copy of the Miranda rights as they were read to her.

"Although I heard the words Det. Bastos read clearly, my contact lenses, which were in my eyes, were dry, and I did not have my reading glasses, so my vision was blurry and I was unable to read the paper in front of me," she claimed. "Even while being read my rights, I did not fully understand what was going on, and still thought that one explanation might be a potential misidentification."

Jen wasn't getting any answers and thought the only way to end this was to "sign the paper and waive my rights." She had difficulties initialing the documents because she "could not see the paper." Although she was able to use contact solution, her lawyers claimed she did not waive her Miranda rights "voluntarily, but rather as a direct result of law enforcement deception and trickery calculated to overpower her will."