Inside The GoFundMe Created For RHOSLC Star Jen Shah

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah shocked Bravo fans when she was arrested on March 30 and charged with conspiracies of money laundering and wire fraud for her alleged role in a "telemarketing scheme," according to Vulture. Her assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested for his role in the reported scheme and after they were released from court, the two could not speak to each other or "engage in telemarketing."

Jen and Smith seemed to carefully orchestrate the scheme and from 2012 until March 2021, they "carried out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims," frequently older than 55, per the outlet. According to prosecutors, Shah and Smith accomplished their goal by selling "business services."

Although cameras were rolling when she was arrested, Jen is reportedly still filming the second season of "RHOSLC," according to Us Weekly. "She's definitely back to filming with the cast," a source told the outlet on April 20. Per another report, Bravo reportedly wants to use as much of the arrest footage as they can. "Production sees this as a great story line. One that everyone will want to see unfold," a source alleged. "It's ratings gold. They're going to use as much footage as they can that they're legally allowed to use."

Now, after all that drama, a GoFundMe account was created for Jen to assist with legal fees. Keep reading for more details.