Behati Prinsloo Appears To Send A Message Amid Adam Levine Cheating Drama

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine landed himself in hot water after model Sumner Stroh alleged that they had an affair. Levine, a married man, is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo.

"I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh said in a TikTok video. Adding that she felt "exploited," she shared Instagram messages from Levine. While a handful focused purely on Stroh's assets, a truly bizarre message from Levine read: "I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious" (via USA Today).

Naturally, the revelation that Levine not only cheated on his pregnant wife, but wanted to name his unborn child after her caused an uproar. In response, Stroh said: "I fully realize I'm not the victim of this... It's Behati and her children, and for that, I'm so, so sorry." But now, Prinsloo's (possibly) making her feelings known on Instagram.