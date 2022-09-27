Maroon 5's Announcement Amid The Adam Levine Controversy Is Telling
Adam Levine has recently been under fire after cheating allegations went viral on the internet. Model Sumner Stroh first came forward with screenshots of flirtatious direct messages on Instagram between herself and the Maroon 5 frontman, causing other women to share their apparent experiences with the singer as well. Levine is married to former Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two daughters, according to People. However, that certainly did not stop Levine from contacting other women on social media.
As the apparent messages began taking social media by storm, Levine released a statement on Instagram (via Entertainment Weekly) in response to the allegations. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again," he wrote. He did, however, deny ever having a physical affair despite crossing the line during a "regrettable period" of his life.
With several viral TikToks circulating regarding the apparent affair, Levine's possible infidelity seems to be the only thing the internet is talking about right now. However, it shockingly doesn't seem to be affecting Maroon 5.
Maroon 5 just made a surprising announcement
Although Adam Levine has been facing some serious heat online, it recently became clear that Maroon 5 is not letting it impact their plans. Just a week after the allegations went viral, the group announced their Las Vegas residency, set to begin in 2023, on Instagram. The caption to the post reads, "M5LV • THE RESIDENCY. We're headed back to Vegas!" However, comments on the posts have been turned off completely — interesting.
Levine will also still be performing with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's annual fundraising gala, "The Event" on October 1. However, TMZ reports there will not be a red carpet at the event, so the singer won't have to worry about dodging uncomfortable questions about his infidelity. Sources confirmed to TMZ that the group will also continue their touring schedule as planned despite the controversy. Although it's unclear where Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo genuinely stand right now, they were recently photographed together and appeared to be in high spirits. And as for Maroon 5, they seem to be avoiding Levine's not-so-"beautiful mistakes."