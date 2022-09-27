Maroon 5's Announcement Amid The Adam Levine Controversy Is Telling

Adam Levine has recently been under fire after cheating allegations went viral on the internet. Model Sumner Stroh first came forward with screenshots of flirtatious direct messages on Instagram between herself and the Maroon 5 frontman, causing other women to share their apparent experiences with the singer as well. Levine is married to former Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two daughters, according to People. However, that certainly did not stop Levine from contacting other women on social media.

As the apparent messages began taking social media by storm, Levine released a statement on Instagram (via Entertainment Weekly) in response to the allegations. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again," he wrote. He did, however, deny ever having a physical affair despite crossing the line during a "regrettable period" of his life.

With several viral TikToks circulating regarding the apparent affair, Levine's possible infidelity seems to be the only thing the internet is talking about right now. However, it shockingly doesn't seem to be affecting Maroon 5.