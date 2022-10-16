BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Gets Candid About Getting Fired And Rehired From RHOC
The reality world was rocked by a shocking "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast shakeup. Per TV Guide, in 2019, Tamra Judge, who joined the show in Season 3, was being "fired" and wouldn't return as a full-timer in 2020. Unlike most stars who get the chop from reality shows, Judge chose to keep it real. "It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on," she commented on Instagram. "I'm sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys."
Judge continued her (partial) truth tour in a series of interviews. "I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," she told People. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms." However, it didn't take long before the real reason Judge got fired from "RHOC" was revealed — by Judge herself — and technically she wasn't really fired after all.
Judge told "Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live" (via Bravo) Simon Barney's throat cancer battle and Eddie Judge's heart issues had heavily influenced her exit. Fast forward to July 2022, and she was clearly ready and roaring to go again. "The judge is back, and drama is in session," Tamra announced on "Watch What Happens Live," confirming her "RHOC" return. She admitted that a "totally different perspective" made her feel "1,000 percent more energized." And at BravoCon 2022, Tamra got candid about getting fired and rehired.
Tamra Judge vows to stir things up on RHOC
Getting publicly canned from your job really stinks. But getting rehired for the same job stinks a whole lot less. Still, someone with a huge ego may be embarrassed — but that wasn't an issue for Tamra Judge. In July 2019, she was fired from being a full-time "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member. Three years later, Judge was rehired, much to the ire of Vicki Gunvalson, who'd also been dropped. Gunvalson sniped at E!'s "Daily Pop" that Judge was brought back while she wasn't because "she'll show her t**s, I won't."
During the "RHOC" panel at "BravoCon 2022," Judge got candid about getting fired and rehired. According to a reporter from The List, she didn't hesitate to answer when asked how she was so truthful about being axed from the show. "Because I'm brutally honest," Judge admitted. "I was fired, like, I got that call while I was camping, and it said, 'Listen, you know what, Bravo decided to go in a new direction,' and I said, 'Okay, f**k you.'"
Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson were also on the panel. They weighed in on the effect of Judge's departure. "It was hard because when Tamra left, it impacted the cast as a whole... there was a piece missing, and the piece is back!" Kirschenheiter said. Simpson agreed, noting Judge has a relationship with them all. "I f**k s**t up," Judge vowed.