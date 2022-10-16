BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Gets Candid About Getting Fired And Rehired From RHOC

The reality world was rocked by a shocking "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast shakeup. Per TV Guide, in 2019, Tamra Judge, who joined the show in Season 3, was being "fired" and wouldn't return as a full-timer in 2020. Unlike most stars who get the chop from reality shows, Judge chose to keep it real. "It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on," she commented on Instagram. "I'm sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys."

Judge continued her (partial) truth tour in a series of interviews. "I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," she told People. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms." However, it didn't take long before the real reason Judge got fired from "RHOC" was revealed — by Judge herself — and technically she wasn't really fired after all.

Judge told "Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live" (via Bravo) Simon Barney's throat cancer battle and Eddie Judge's heart issues had heavily influenced her exit. Fast forward to July 2022, and she was clearly ready and roaring to go again. "The judge is back, and drama is in session," Tamra announced on "Watch What Happens Live," confirming her "RHOC" return. She admitted that a "totally different perspective" made her feel "1,000 percent more energized." And at BravoCon 2022, Tamra got candid about getting fired and rehired.