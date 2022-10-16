BravoCon 2022: Kathryn Dennis Names The Winter House Star Who Promised To Slide Into Her DMs

The expression "southern charm" used to bring to mind ladies perched on swings, while sipping mint juleps on verandas. Reality TV soon changed that, though. Now "Southern Charm" is synonymous with scandalous relationship drama, fighting and feuds, albeit in a semi-wholesome southern manner. A similar thing occurred with "Summer House," which helped alter the image of the tranquil and sophisticated Hamptons area of New York.

In 2021, Bravo combined the reality hits to create "Winter House." The show blends select cast members with some new faces at a luxury lodge in Stowe, Vermont, as they party, bed hop, fight, feud, come together — and occasionally ski. According to a fan, "Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis and a new cast member have been working hard at coming together. Proving the best way to get over somebody is to get under somebody else, the "Winter House" newbie has been helping to ease Dennis' heartache. Us Weekly reports that Dennis and her co-star Chleb Ravenell's 2021 breakup got real messy and left her in tatters.

Meanwhile, according to Bravo, Dennis' "Winter House" lothario has apparently sworn off all women while he gets his head together following a failed "whirlwind romance." Bravo also revealed Craig Conover, Dennis' other ex and "Southern Charm" co-star, will also be living at the luxury lodge, as will his "Summer House" long-distance girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. Dennis teased the inevitable upcoming drama at BravoCon 2022 by naming the "Winter House" star who promised to slide into her DMs.