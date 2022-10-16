BravoCon 2022: Kathryn Dennis Names The Winter House Star Who Promised To Slide Into Her DMs
The expression "southern charm" used to bring to mind ladies perched on swings, while sipping mint juleps on verandas. Reality TV soon changed that, though. Now "Southern Charm" is synonymous with scandalous relationship drama, fighting and feuds, albeit in a semi-wholesome southern manner. A similar thing occurred with "Summer House," which helped alter the image of the tranquil and sophisticated Hamptons area of New York.
In 2021, Bravo combined the reality hits to create "Winter House." The show blends select cast members with some new faces at a luxury lodge in Stowe, Vermont, as they party, bed hop, fight, feud, come together — and occasionally ski. According to a fan, "Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis and a new cast member have been working hard at coming together. Proving the best way to get over somebody is to get under somebody else, the "Winter House" newbie has been helping to ease Dennis' heartache. Us Weekly reports that Dennis and her co-star Chleb Ravenell's 2021 breakup got real messy and left her in tatters.
Meanwhile, according to Bravo, Dennis' "Winter House" lothario has apparently sworn off all women while he gets his head together following a failed "whirlwind romance." Bravo also revealed Craig Conover, Dennis' other ex and "Southern Charm" co-star, will also be living at the luxury lodge, as will his "Summer House" long-distance girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. Dennis teased the inevitable upcoming drama at BravoCon 2022 by naming the "Winter House" star who promised to slide into her DMs.
Jason Cameron's sliding into DMs, not down ski slopes
Season 2 of "Winter House" is already promising to be messy and drama-packed. Bravo released the cast details, and with two exes and their new love interests living under the same roof, what could possibly go wrong? "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover is now dating "Summer House" star Paige DeSoto. Still, their long-distance relationship is starting to take a toll. Meanwhile, Conover's fellow reality star ex, Kathryn Dennis, is cozying up to the new stud on the slopes.
According to a reporter from The List who attended the "Southern Charmers" panel at BravoCon 2022, the Charleston belle appeared "smitten" with her potential new love interest. Still, Dennis managed to remain coy. Dennis played it cool when a fan said they spotted her looking like she was getting hot and heavy at the After Dark party. They claimed that the show's newbie cast member, Jason Cameron, was the lucky man in question. The "Southern Charm" star refused to spill the iced tea, but she did pour a small glass.
"[Jason] was very nice and told me he was going to slide into my DMs," she told the audience. Some (like Dennis' ex, for example) might recommend that Cameron spend more time sliding down the ski slopes than into Dennis' DMs, but Conover's got his own issues. Meanwhile, fellow "Winter House" cast member Austen Kroll also noticed the sparks flying between Dennis and Cameron and wondered if they would end up hooking up.