Kathryn Dennis And Chleb Ravenell's Split Keeps Getting Messier

"Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell broke up in November 2021 after dating for over a year, but there didn't seem to be any bad blood between the two. According to Us Weekly, the couple split due to seeing different futures for themselves. Dennis has two kids with her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel and reportedly wanted to have more children. It seemed Ravenell was not interested in having a family with Dennis, which ultimately led to her ending things.

A source told Us Weekly, "Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn't that," the insider continued, "They weren't meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it." Following their split, Dennis deleted all of their photos together on Instagram, per Page Six.

Despite Dennis wanting to expand her family, she lost a custody battle with her ex Ravenel in 2021, who has full custody of their two children, according to People. Dennis was granted supervised visits on the weekends. The custody battle is still ongoing and recently, Dennis' lawyers dropped her as a client due to their attorney-client relationship being "irretrievably impaired," according to Radar. The "Southern Charm" star seems to be focused on maintaining a strong family, but Chleb Ravenell is now revealing new details about their split that are sure to raise eyebrows.