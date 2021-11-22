The Real Reason Kathryn Dennis And Chleb Ravenell Broke Up

Longtime "Southern Charm" cast member and her boyfriend of just over a year, Chleb Ravenell, have called it quits. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple is no longer living together in Charleston and that "There is no bad ill-will between them." The insider continued, "Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn't that. They weren't meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos."

Kathryn told Decider in February that marriage and more kids were something she saw in her future. "He just stays positive and being around that is just really refreshing. I feel really seen by him, you know? I feel seen on the inside and the outside. ... I definitely want to have kids with Chleb. Oh my gosh, for sure. I've never said that to him." It's possible that Chleb may not have felt the same way, which could have contributed to their breakup.

Amidst news of the breakup, Kathryn and her ex Thomas reunited for their son Saint's dinosaur-themed sixth birthday party. "Saint-asaurus hits the big 6! Surrounded by love" the mom of two shared on Instagram.