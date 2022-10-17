Fans Are Going Wild Over Kandi Burruss' Daughter's New Look

Riley Burruss is all grown up — and seriously stunning! "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans have had a front row seat to Kandi Burruss' daughter's glow up over the years, seeing her go from a young girl to a gorgeous and sophisticated adult ever since Kandi joined the Bravo series back in 2009, when Riley was just 7 years old.

Of course, a lot has happened since then, and Riley, naturally, looks totally different to how she did when the show first began — something she's acknowledged a few times. Seeing the reality star go from child to grown up has naturally led to a lot of eyes being on her every move, with Riley even acknowledging all that (not always positive) public attention in an October TikTok video. The snap showed Riley mouthing along to Bella Hadid saying, "So my name, my name is Bella Hadid," with the words, "When my comments change from 'she needs to lose weight' to 'snatched'" written on the screen.

The "Real Housewives" daughter has no doubt dealt with her fair share of haters over the years, with Kandi even speaking out against the bullying her daughter received to People in August. "I despise it. It bothers me so much. Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look, and it really boils my blood," she shared.