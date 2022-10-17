Fans Are Going Wild Over Kandi Burruss' Daughter's New Look
Riley Burruss is all grown up — and seriously stunning! "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans have had a front row seat to Kandi Burruss' daughter's glow up over the years, seeing her go from a young girl to a gorgeous and sophisticated adult ever since Kandi joined the Bravo series back in 2009, when Riley was just 7 years old.
Of course, a lot has happened since then, and Riley, naturally, looks totally different to how she did when the show first began — something she's acknowledged a few times. Seeing the reality star go from child to grown up has naturally led to a lot of eyes being on her every move, with Riley even acknowledging all that (not always positive) public attention in an October TikTok video. The snap showed Riley mouthing along to Bella Hadid saying, "So my name, my name is Bella Hadid," with the words, "When my comments change from 'she needs to lose weight' to 'snatched'" written on the screen.
The "Real Housewives" daughter has no doubt dealt with her fair share of haters over the years, with Kandi even speaking out against the bullying her daughter received to People in August. "I despise it. It bothers me so much. Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look, and it really boils my blood," she shared.
Riley Burruss was compared to a model
Thankfully, it seems Riley Burruss is in a much happier and more confident place today, as fans couldn't get over her brand new look as she made an appearance at BravoCon alongside her famous mom and co-stars. Plenty took to Twitter to gush over Riley's beauty, with one person writing, "Idk what diet Riley Burruss is on but I need the details." Another commented, "riley look sooooo gooooood." All that love also spilled onto Riley's Instagram after she shared a video of herself at the event posing alongside Gia Giudice and Brooks Marks on October 16, with one person commenting, "Riley girl you've always been gorgeous girl but you are blossoming into a Fox chi [love] it." The love also came from Riley's famous mom, with Kandi Burrus writing under a gorgeous Instagram upload Riley shared that showed her at BravoCon in a strapless plaid gown. "Ok top model!" Kandi gushed, alongside a heart eye and red heart emoji.
There's no doubting Riley has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years, with her trainer, known as Revenge Body Expert, sharing on Instagram in 2018 that she'd lost 52 pounds and changed her attitude towards working out. But while she's always been gorgeous, there's so much more to Riley, as she's also super smart to boot. Riley headed to New York University in 2021, telling Bravo Insider at the time that she wanted to go into law. Gorgeous and talented? That's Riley Burruss!