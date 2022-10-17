BravoCon 2022: Iconic Revelation Has Been Made About The Newest Season Of Project Runway
BravoCon 2022 certainly brought plenty of drama for fans of the network, but one piece of news from the convention is more exciting than it is scandalous. During the panel "Project Runway of Their World," viewers learned about what they can expect from the next season of "Project Runway." Even better? "Project Runway" Season 4 winner Christian Siriano and fellow judge Elaine Welteroth co-hosted the panel to break the news to the world.
The most recent season of the long-running competition series, Season 19, already made history, as it was the first season of "Project Runway" to feature only female finalists, with designer Shantall Lacayo taking home the title (via Bravo). In another interesting twist, Lacayo shared that she had previously competed on the Latin American version of the series years prior but did not win, something that was unknown to those casting her for the American series at the time, according to Elle.
And now, as Bravo prepares for the show's upcoming installment, "Project Runway" co-hosts Siriano and Welteroth told the BravoCon 2022 audience exactly why this milestone season will be completely different from seasons past.
Project Runway Season 20 will have a different format
Season 20 of "Project Runway" might prove to be another opportunity for Shantall Lacayo and other former winners of the series to show off their talents, as announced during BravoCon 2022. According to a reporter from The List, host Elaine Welteroth revealed, "This is an ALL-STARS SEASON ... And it's so good."
While neither Welteroth nor panel co-host Christian Siriano had more to share about which all-star designers will be returning to compete on Season 20, based on Welteroth's comments, it sounds as though the season may have been filmed already. As she teased what viewers can expect from watching some of the best designers from "Project Runway" compete against one another, Welteroth added, "You watch because you get a taste of that creative process."
In its announcement about "Project Runway," Bravo noted that Season 20 of "Top Chef" will take a similar format and be the show's World All-Stars season. Premiere dates for both upcoming seasons were not available at the time of publication.