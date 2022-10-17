BravoCon 2022: Iconic Revelation Has Been Made About The Newest Season Of Project Runway

BravoCon 2022 certainly brought plenty of drama for fans of the network, but one piece of news from the convention is more exciting than it is scandalous. During the panel "Project Runway of Their World," viewers learned about what they can expect from the next season of "Project Runway." Even better? "Project Runway" Season 4 winner Christian Siriano and fellow judge Elaine Welteroth co-hosted the panel to break the news to the world.

The most recent season of the long-running competition series, Season 19, already made history, as it was the first season of "Project Runway" to feature only female finalists, with designer Shantall Lacayo taking home the title (via Bravo). In another interesting twist, Lacayo shared that she had previously competed on the Latin American version of the series years prior but did not win, something that was unknown to those casting her for the American series at the time, according to Elle.

And now, as Bravo prepares for the show's upcoming installment, "Project Runway" co-hosts Siriano and Welteroth told the BravoCon 2022 audience exactly why this milestone season will be completely different from seasons past.