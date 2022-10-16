BravoCon 2022: Sutton Stracke Can't Help But Call Out Her RHOBH Cast Mates
At BravoCon 2022, the cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" have given their fans plenty to talk about. Sutton Stracke, who joined the series as a full-time cast member in 2021, got personal at the highly anticipated event. She discussed her feelings about her 2016 divorce from Christian Stracke (via Us Weekly), revealing she experienced "deep sadness." But, according to her, being a mother "pushed [her] forward." She jokingly added that, regardless of the divorce conditions, "Don't forget to take as much money as you can!"
Besides talking about her divorce, Sutton also got the audience hollering over one juicy remark she made (no surprises there). On "RHOBH," Sutton has feuded with Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins — just to name a few. Yet, while Sutton didn't name any names when asked a spicy question during the BravoCon panel, she didn't miss the opportunity to diss her "RHOBH" cast mates.
Sutton Stracke threw shade about her cast mates' egos
During a panel with the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Andy Cohen asked the ladies, "Which one in your duo has let fame go to their head more?" according to a reporter from The List. As the crowd cheered excitedly, Cohen continued, "Garcelle is pointing at Sutton ... I'm assuming it's because you were already famous." Stracke replied that she wasn't going to name "either one of us," and there's multiple people in the cast guilty of this. Cohen followed up, inquiring, "Who in your cast do you think has let fame go to their head?" Stracke then threw some more shade, responding, "They're not here so I'm not going to speak about them."
So, which "RHOBH" cast mate was Stracke referring to? Well, while she didn't spell it out, there were a couple of absences from the event. According to Heavy, Diana Jenkins and Kathy Hilton were missing from the BravoCon 2022 panel. During Season 12 of the reality show, Stracke had major beef with Jenkins, going so far as to call her a "soulless person." So, it would not exactly be surprising if Stracke was also alluding to Jenkins' ego.