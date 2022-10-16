BravoCon 2022: Sutton Stracke Can't Help But Call Out Her RHOBH Cast Mates

During a panel with the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Andy Cohen asked the ladies, "Which one in your duo has let fame go to their head more?" according to a reporter from The List. As the crowd cheered excitedly, Cohen continued, "Garcelle is pointing at Sutton ... I'm assuming it's because you were already famous." Stracke replied that she wasn't going to name "either one of us," and there's multiple people in the cast guilty of this. Cohen followed up, inquiring, "Who in your cast do you think has let fame go to their head?" Stracke then threw some more shade, responding, "They're not here so I'm not going to speak about them."

So, which "RHOBH" cast mate was Stracke referring to? Well, while she didn't spell it out, there were a couple of absences from the event. According to Heavy, Diana Jenkins and Kathy Hilton were missing from the BravoCon 2022 panel. During Season 12 of the reality show, Stracke had major beef with Jenkins, going so far as to call her a "soulless person." So, it would not exactly be surprising if Stracke was also alluding to Jenkins' ego.