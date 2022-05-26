Erika Jayne And Sutton Stracke's Feud Is Really Heating Up

"The Real Housewives" wouldn't be "The Real Housewives" without at least one major simmering feud between the stars. This season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," one of the biggest feuds continues to be between Erika Jayne and (relative) newbie Sutton Stracke — and it's heating up. If we're getting right down to it, the biggest issue between Jayne and Stracke is that amidst all of Jayne's ongoing legal troubles and fraud allegations, she has claimed she's totally innocent and Stracke doesn't totally believe her.

Fans of the show have seen how the two have a hard time even pretending to be nice to each other. And following Stracke's insensitive reaction to Dorit Kemsley's harrowing home break-in — in which she was held at gunpoint in the middle of the night — some of the other women on the cast seem to be turning against her as well. That's not to say that Jayne is on good terms with everyone else in the cast, however, having recently fanned the flames of her beef with Garcelle Beauvais by literally throwing Beauvais' book in the trash, per E! News.

Sometimes after a "Real Housewives" season wraps filming the stars say they're mending fences. This ... doesn't seem to be the case with Stracke and Jayne.