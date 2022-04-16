Garcelle Beauvais Sets The Record Straight About Erika Jayne's Book Claims

It appears the drama between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne doesn't stop when "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cameras are off. Beauvais and Jayne seem to have been on bad terms for a while, as the two reality stars unfollowed each other on Instagram in January 2022, according to Page Six. Interestingly, cast member Sutton Stracke also unfollowed Jayne ahead of "RHOBH" Season 12, on which there is drama expected between the "Pretty Mess" singer and the other ladies. Even though Beauvais and Jayne don't follow each other, the stars are still taking their distaste for each other out on social media.

On April 12, Beauvais' new memoir, "Love Me as I Am," was released, which is described to give "juicy behind-the-scenes stories" from the Bravo series. That same day, Jayne responded to a fan on Twitter who was wondering if Beauvais' new book "trashed" her "RHOBH" cast mates. Jayne shadily answered, "Just @lisarinna @KyleRichards and @AmeliaGHamlin a teenager." After the "XXpen$ive" hitmaker got a copy of the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor's new memoir, Jayne threw Beauvais' book in the trash and broadcast the diss on social media, according to another report from Page Six.

Beauvais is now calling Jayne's claims about her book fiction, and speaking out about what she really wrote about the "RHOBH" cast in her memoir.