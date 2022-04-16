Garcelle Beauvais Sets The Record Straight About Erika Jayne's Book Claims
It appears the drama between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne doesn't stop when "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cameras are off. Beauvais and Jayne seem to have been on bad terms for a while, as the two reality stars unfollowed each other on Instagram in January 2022, according to Page Six. Interestingly, cast member Sutton Stracke also unfollowed Jayne ahead of "RHOBH" Season 12, on which there is drama expected between the "Pretty Mess" singer and the other ladies. Even though Beauvais and Jayne don't follow each other, the stars are still taking their distaste for each other out on social media.
On April 12, Beauvais' new memoir, "Love Me as I Am," was released, which is described to give "juicy behind-the-scenes stories" from the Bravo series. That same day, Jayne responded to a fan on Twitter who was wondering if Beauvais' new book "trashed" her "RHOBH" cast mates. Jayne shadily answered, "Just @lisarinna @KyleRichards and @AmeliaGHamlin a teenager." After the "XXpen$ive" hitmaker got a copy of the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor's new memoir, Jayne threw Beauvais' book in the trash and broadcast the diss on social media, according to another report from Page Six.
Beauvais is now calling Jayne's claims about her book fiction, and speaking out about what she really wrote about the "RHOBH" cast in her memoir.
Garcelle Beauvais denies trashing her co-stars
Garcelle Beauvais owned up to talking about some of her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars in her new book, but claims there was never any trash-talking involved.
While on "Watch What Happens Live" on April 13, Beauvais cleared up Erika Jayne's online assertions that she dissed the other Beverly Hills ladies in her memoir. Beauvais clarified her writing about Kyle Richards, whom she included only "to address what happened when she said I didn't pay for the charity," as seen in Season 11. Beauvais denied writing smack about Jayne, and said she expressed their likenesses in her memoir instead. "Erika and I, we were similar in a lot of ways ... People think we're tough, but in a way we're really sensitive," Beauvais explained.
The "Coming 2 America" star also cleared up writing about Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Hamlin. The passage in question included a conversation that happened in "RHOBH" Season 11, per E! News. That's when Beauvais questioned Rinna about her daughter Amelia Hamlin's recovery from an eating disorder. On "WWHL," Beauvais responded to Jayne's claims she attacked Hamlin in the book, saying, "I talked about what happened on the show. I didn't make up anything that wasn't."
While Beauvais may not trash Jayne in her book, the two stars are seen in a heated argument in a new trailer for "RHOBH" Season 12, which premieres on May 11.