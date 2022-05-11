Dorit Kemsley Reveals How Her Traumatic Robbery Will Stay With Her Forever

Dorit Kemsley was faced with the unthinkable on October 27, 2021 when masked men broke into her home and stole several belongings. At the time, Dorit and her two kids were inside of the home while her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was out of town in London. In the days after the robbery, she broke her silence, sharing a post on social media to tell fans what had happened. "As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," the reality star began the post. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming." Thankfully, she said her kids were "unaware" of the events that transpired.

Dorit has been pretty open about the ordeal and how she has been doing in the aftermath. A month after the invasion, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star spoke with Extra correspondent and former co-star Teddi Mellencamp, stating that she was just "trying to put one foot in front of the other." Dorit recalled the terrifying moments of the attack, revealing that one of the men said, "'Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,' and all I could think of, 'I have to save those babies.'" She added that she "begged" for her and her children's lives.

At the end of the day, she's grateful for her support system. And now, she's opening up even more.