Sutton Stracke's Reaction To Dorit Kemsley's Robbery Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

In the preview clip from Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Sutton Stracke is seen coming to visit Kyle Richards, who is seen sobbing her eyes out over the news of Dorit Kemsley's robbery. While Richards is obviously a wreck over her friend "begging for her life," Stracke apparently can't relate. "I've been putting out fires all day today, too," Stracke says in the clip. What fires are those, you might ask? Stracke replies, "Oh, gosh. I've got this French designer that I'm bringing in, immigration is just..." Yeah, not exactly the same thing! When Richards points this out, Stracke appears to get defensive, bristling, "It's all relative," and adding, "I mean, I wasn't held at gunpoint. I'm sorry."

While Richards is composed when talking to Stracke face-to-face, she goes all the way off in the confessional, exclaiming, "Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend?"

For what it's worth, Stracke has apparently gotten the message that this was not her greatest look. "I had a weird day and so I wasn't focused and I was insensitive to what happened," she later told Page Six. "Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt." But we have a feeling this apparently insensitive comment won't be smoothed over quite so easily with the other women on the show.