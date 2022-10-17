Nicki Swift Asks: Which One Of Justin Bieber's Exes Is Your Favorite?

Justin Bieber's dating history has long been a topic of interest to fans, and as always, everyone's had a lot to say about it. To make matters even more exciting, many of his songs have been speculatively attributed to different relationships. His hit "Never Let You Go" was allegedly written for Caitlin Beadles, per Us Weekly, after their whirlwind relationship in 2009. There was endless speculation about who Bieber wrote "Love Yourself" for, some claiming that it was for Selena Gomez, while others guessed that it was for Chantel Jeffries, according to NME. Then, of course, his hit "Sorry" was a major puzzle, and songwriter Justin Tranter told CBS Mornings that the timing of Bieber's relationship with Gomez was significant.

"Sometimes you can use what is happening in pop culture to affect a song," Tranter said. "So obviously what we are talking about in 'Sorry,' everyone has experienced that moment like 'OK, wait I actually need to apologize.' So that is a very universal feeling but also being aware of how pop culture was viewing him as in that moment, I knew an apology would be good."

Many of Bieber's exes have spoken up about what it was like dating the pop superstar, and most have positive things to say, especially now that he's moved on with wife, Hailey Bieber. But still, we couldn't resist taking a step back to ask fans who was their favorite of his past relationships.