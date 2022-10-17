Nicki Swift Asks: Which One Of Justin Bieber's Exes Is Your Favorite?
Justin Bieber's dating history has long been a topic of interest to fans, and as always, everyone's had a lot to say about it. To make matters even more exciting, many of his songs have been speculatively attributed to different relationships. His hit "Never Let You Go" was allegedly written for Caitlin Beadles, per Us Weekly, after their whirlwind relationship in 2009. There was endless speculation about who Bieber wrote "Love Yourself" for, some claiming that it was for Selena Gomez, while others guessed that it was for Chantel Jeffries, according to NME. Then, of course, his hit "Sorry" was a major puzzle, and songwriter Justin Tranter told CBS Mornings that the timing of Bieber's relationship with Gomez was significant.
"Sometimes you can use what is happening in pop culture to affect a song," Tranter said. "So obviously what we are talking about in 'Sorry,' everyone has experienced that moment like 'OK, wait I actually need to apologize.' So that is a very universal feeling but also being aware of how pop culture was viewing him as in that moment, I knew an apology would be good."
Many of Bieber's exes have spoken up about what it was like dating the pop superstar, and most have positive things to say, especially now that he's moved on with wife, Hailey Bieber. But still, we couldn't resist taking a step back to ask fans who was their favorite of his past relationships.
Selena Gomez reigns supreme
In a survey conducted by Nicki Swift, we asked fans which one of Justin Bieber's exes was their favorite. The options were: Selena Gomez, Chantel Jeffries, Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz, Barbara Palvin, and Paola Paulin. Of the 589 responses, only 21 people chose Paulin, raking in a measly 3.57% of the poll. Next came Palvin, who got only 34 votes, leaving her at 5.77%. Peltz was another less-than-favorite ex, earning 56 votes and coming in at 9.51%.
Jeffries got 65 votes, earning 11.04% of the total score. Richie came in second with 70 votes, earning 11.88% of the tally. At the top of the list, winning by a landslide, Gomez got 343 votes, ringing in at 58.23%.
After her relationship with Bieber, Gomez went on to date DJ Zedd in 2015, according to Us Weekly, and later, The Weeknd for a chunk of time in 2017. Later, in August 2022, Gomez was linked to producer Andrea Iervolino, after the two were seen in Italy on vacation. However, an insider stressed to Us Weekly that the romance was casual. "Selena and Andrea are just friends," the source said. "She's dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys." So we'll have to wait and see what happens there.