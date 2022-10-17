Dorit Kemsley Fires Back At Erika Jayne's Scathing Opinion Of Her Marriage

Dorit Kemsley is never one to keep her mouth shut when it comes to standing up for herself. The mother of two took a fan account on Instagram called Cici Loves You to task after it posted the clip of Erika Jayne dissing her onstage at BravoCon. In the clip, Jayne said she thought Paul "PK" Kemsley and Dorit would be the next Bravo couple headed for Splitsville. "Misery loves company. What else can j say," Dorit clapped back in the comments. "Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are."

Several people saw Dorit's comment, and it's garnered several reactions already, with many backing Dorit. "Dang. It's messed up that you've been defending her, and now she flips on you," one person commented. "Don't give it any energy, that woman is pure envy and toxicity due to her life choices," another user added. One more chimed in, saying, "Yikes! You've been her staunch supporter, and this is how she repays you. All for one and Erika for Erika..."

Dorit was also in attendance at BravoCon 2022, and the drama with Jayne was not the only thing that ensued. According to People, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" panel almost got canceled. "There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the 'RHOBH' panel entered, causing an overcapacity issue," Bravo said in a statement. But, as you can see, the show still went on!