Tom Brady's On-Field Behavior Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already had their ups and downs this football season. In the September 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN that the star quarterback broke two tablets in a small tantrum on the sideline. A third tablet was broken, but they didn't reveal who was responsible for it. Although the former New England Patriot joked about the outburst, he did reveal that he got a warning for his behavior.

After a devastating loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady opened up about how his team has been playing lately. "It's a team sport," he said in a post-game press interview, per Forbes. "We gotta play a lot better to be one of the good teams. We haven't played our best yet this year."

Although the quarterback said football is a team sport, fans know Brady is also a leader for the Buccaneers — so they turned to his marital strife with Gisele Bündchen for a possible explanation for the dip in performance level. According to Page Six, reports came out that Brady and the model were in a fight regarding the quarterback's decision to come out of retirement. And now, fans aren't exactly happy with his recent behavior amid his personal life problems.