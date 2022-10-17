Tom Brady's On-Field Behavior Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already had their ups and downs this football season. In the September 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN that the star quarterback broke two tablets in a small tantrum on the sideline. A third tablet was broken, but they didn't reveal who was responsible for it. Although the former New England Patriot joked about the outburst, he did reveal that he got a warning for his behavior.
After a devastating loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady opened up about how his team has been playing lately. "It's a team sport," he said in a post-game press interview, per Forbes. "We gotta play a lot better to be one of the good teams. We haven't played our best yet this year."
Although the quarterback said football is a team sport, fans know Brady is also a leader for the Buccaneers — so they turned to his marital strife with Gisele Bündchen for a possible explanation for the dip in performance level. According to Page Six, reports came out that Brady and the model were in a fight regarding the quarterback's decision to come out of retirement. And now, fans aren't exactly happy with his recent behavior amid his personal life problems.
Fans aren't happy about Tom Brady's lack of professionalism
In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' October 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the broadcast caught a moment where Tom Brady was yelling at his offensive linemen. "You're so much better than the way you're f***ing playing," the feed picked up (via Radar). And fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the star quarterback's lack of professionalism and leadership.
One person tweeted how the quarterback takes Wednesdays off, attended a wedding on Friday, and flew to Pittsburgh alone, indicating that he shouldn't have the right to yell at his teammates if he's the one who hasn't pulled his weight. Another Twitter user pointed out the Steelers had many of their best players out of the game due to injuries, and they still managed to beat Brady. And yet another person tweeted a video showing the quarterback practicing while the coaches and staff tended to an injured Buccaneers player, calling it a "scummy thing to do."
These tantrums come after recent reports stating that Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen are looking at their options for divorce, per Page Six. Some have taken to social media to make jokes about what the quarterback was actually yelling, as the F-bombs were the most audible in the video. "I didn't leave my wife and kids to be losing to Kenny F****ing Pickett at half," Barstool Sports tweeted.