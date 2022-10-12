Gisele Bündchen Returns Tom Brady's Marital Strife Hint With Cryptic Instagram Comment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage has become a major talking point following reports that the now-estranged couple is headed for divorce. Tensions built earlier in the year after Brady made a U-turn on his retirement decision, leading Bündchen to admit in an interview with Elle, "My children and I would like [Tom] to be more present." The Brazilian supermodel added that she has "definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

Since then, Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered two defeats as the star quarterback continues to lose in more ways than one. The couple is said to be living separately, and sources told Page Six that Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce attorneys. "I don't think there will be any coming back now," an insider said. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what, and what the finances will be."

On October 10, Brady appeared on his "Let's Go" podcast, where, without explicitly mentioning his wife, he admitted to being in the midst of a personal crisis. "I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us," he said. "You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses." Apparently, Bündchen wasn't willing to let Brady's comments slide without sharing her own two cents in an equally shady way.