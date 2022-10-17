Joe And Melissa Gorga's Explosive Run-In With Jennifer Aydin Has Twitter In A Frenzy
You don't often discover Joe and Melissa Gorga sandwiched between AirBnB, Steve Bannon, South Korea, and Eminem. However, that happened when "Joe and Melissa" began trending. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars were the talk of Twitter after a fan posted two brief clips of the two going at it in a hotel lobby with co-star and outspoken Teresa Giudice champion, Jennifer Aydin. In the first video, a woman gasps in shock as the Gorgas and Aydin's screaming fight heats up. In the second, a visibly furious Aydin chucks a drink in Joe's face before throwing her plastic cup across the room.
The confrontation is the latest chapter in the saga that was Joe and Melissa bailing on Teresa Giudice's wedding. According to Page Six, the couple nixed the nuptials in favor of a day at the Jersey Shore. The blushing bride insisted on her podcast (via Entertainment Tonight) that she wasn't phased by the diss. However, during an "RHONJ" Q&A, Giudice shaded Joe and Melissa for skipping her wedding. According to a The List reporter, Giudice admitted her brother's snub "really hurt" and blamed Melissa for it. "When different blood comes into the family, it changes things," she sniped.
Sources told People that Melissa started the brawl after calling Aydin a "loser" and "wannabe." The two quickly began trading barbs. Aydin and Joe's explosive interaction occurred when he waded in and started calling Aydin out for her backstabbing remarks. Not surprisingly, the trio's incendiary altercation sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Joe and Melissa Gorga started trending for all the wrong reasons
Joe and Melissa Gorga's explosive run-in with Jennifer Aydin sent the Twitterverse into overdrive. After a Twitter user posted videos of their heated altercation, "Melissa and Joe" began trending for all the wrong reasons. Or, given the rumors the couple is about to be axed from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" (per The Sun), maybe there really is no such thing as bad publicity — because Bravo certainly loves drama.
Twitter was divided over #TeamAydin or #TeamGorga. But, Aydin appeared to be the overall winner. The video had racked up 2,729 likes (at the time of posting) and hundreds of comments. "Jen should've flipped [a] table on those two whorgas! They have been talking s*** all weekend. They are both disgusting," one Twitter user commented. "All of this is way [too] messy. I'm over the Joe, Teresa, and Melissa dynamic," another person tweeted. They said it was bad enough seeing the "family destroy themselves" without dragging outsiders into it. "Is Jennifer Teresa's bodyguard?" one confused Twitter user asked.
Yet another Twitter user claimed Joe called Aydin "a dirty f***ing b****," and insisted he "should be put in a cage where he belongs." One person questioned the entire incident's narrative, posting a screenshot via Twitter of Aydin's account of the altercation. Meanwhile, the "Real Housewife" tried to keep things upbeat on her feed. Aydin thanked BravoCon 2022 for inviting her to partake and Legoland for giving her a VIP family tour. However, she couldn't resist a few shady retweets too.