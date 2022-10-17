Joe And Melissa Gorga's Explosive Run-In With Jennifer Aydin Has Twitter In A Frenzy

Joe and Melissa Gorga's explosive run-in with Jennifer Aydin sent the Twitterverse into overdrive. After a Twitter user posted videos of their heated altercation, "Melissa and Joe" began trending for all the wrong reasons. Or, given the rumors the couple is about to be axed from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" (per The Sun), maybe there really is no such thing as bad publicity — because Bravo certainly loves drama.

Twitter was divided over #TeamAydin or #TeamGorga. But, Aydin appeared to be the overall winner. The video had racked up 2,729 likes (at the time of posting) and hundreds of comments. "Jen should've flipped [a] table on those two whorgas! They have been talking s*** all weekend. They are both disgusting," one Twitter user commented. "All of this is way [too] messy. I'm over the Joe, Teresa, and Melissa dynamic," another person tweeted. They said it was bad enough seeing the "family destroy themselves" without dragging outsiders into it. "Is Jennifer Teresa's bodyguard?" one confused Twitter user asked.

Yet another Twitter user claimed Joe called Aydin "a dirty f***ing b****," and insisted he "should be put in a cage where he belongs." One person questioned the entire incident's narrative, posting a screenshot via Twitter of Aydin's account of the altercation. Meanwhile, the "Real Housewife" tried to keep things upbeat on her feed. Aydin thanked BravoCon 2022 for inviting her to partake and Legoland for giving her a VIP family tour. However, she couldn't resist a few shady retweets too.