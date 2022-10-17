BravoCon 2022: What We Know About Jennifer Aydin And Joe Gorga's Explosive Interaction

BravoCon 2022 served hit after hit, and if we weren't already obsessed with Bravo's content, we are even more amped up than ever. Tamra Judge let loose when talking about her firing and subsequent rehiring on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Judge also gave us a reason for why she swears so much on the show and IRL. But, true to what we've come to know and love about Judge, she promised that she'll always stir things up!

There was other drama, too. "Southern Charm" was a major focus at BravoCon and Craig Conover called out Madison LeCroy over her wedding invitations. Then Kathryn Dennis dropped some news on us that she might have a budding relationship in the making with Bravo's Jason Cameron of "Winter House."

Ciara Miller didn't hold back during BravoCon when speaking about her relationship with Austen Kroll, who said that the relationship was dead, according to a reporter from The List. "I think we put the nail in that coffin and it's underground," Miller said. But the biggest scenes of all seemed to involve the drama surrounding Teresa Giudice's feud with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. The feud has become so intense that it's involved other cast members now, too.