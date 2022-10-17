BravoCon 2022: What We Know About Jennifer Aydin And Joe Gorga's Explosive Interaction
BravoCon 2022 served hit after hit, and if we weren't already obsessed with Bravo's content, we are even more amped up than ever. Tamra Judge let loose when talking about her firing and subsequent rehiring on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Judge also gave us a reason for why she swears so much on the show and IRL. But, true to what we've come to know and love about Judge, she promised that she'll always stir things up!
There was other drama, too. "Southern Charm" was a major focus at BravoCon and Craig Conover called out Madison LeCroy over her wedding invitations. Then Kathryn Dennis dropped some news on us that she might have a budding relationship in the making with Bravo's Jason Cameron of "Winter House."
Ciara Miller didn't hold back during BravoCon when speaking about her relationship with Austen Kroll, who said that the relationship was dead, according to a reporter from The List. "I think we put the nail in that coffin and it's underground," Miller said. But the biggest scenes of all seemed to involve the drama surrounding Teresa Giudice's feud with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. The feud has become so intense that it's involved other cast members now, too.
Jennifer Aydin threw her cup at Joe Gorga
There was a lot of drama over the fact that Joe and Melissa Gorga did not attend Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas in August, according to Us Weekly. The drama stemmed from a fight that was filmed at the end of Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," where Giudice accused Melissa of being unfaithful with actor Nick Barrotta, per Page Six, which Joe and Melissa have denied.
The two sides have been feuding ferociously, and Jennifer Aydin, loyal to Giudice, threw her drink and cup in Joe's face during BravoCon 2022. They were in the lobby of New York City's Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel when she approached him and dished out her retribution. The video was caught and shared on Twitter, with Joe looking shocked and frozen. Fans also claim that they heard her call him "Popeye."
While some were appalled by Aydin's display, others said that Joe deserved it. "Yeah because Joe Gorga has never fought anybody on the show...." one fan wrote sarcastically on Twitter. "He's so classy & non-confrontational." Another wrote, "Joe [Gorga] always fighting to keep his contract as a housewife." Dang! The feud between the two sides has been so intense that Andy Cohen had to have two separate panels for the "RHONJ" cast at BravoCon, lest Giudice, Joe, and Melissa get carried away.