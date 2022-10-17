BravoCon 2022: Craig Conover Calls Madison LeCroy Out Over Her Wedding Invites

BravoCon 2022 kicked off in New York over the weekend. During the three-day event, which ran from October 14 to 16, Bravo's most famous celebs answered juicy questions, performed their "hit" songs, and posed for photos with eager fans. And while not everything was smooth sailing, like the fact that BravoCon was reportedly lacking enough security, plenty of noteworthy moments happened over the long weekend. For instance, most of the 'RHOA' ladies, who aren't usually ones to bite their tongues, got awkward when Nene Leakes was brought up. Lisa Rinna, from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," was met with boos from BravoCon fans when she made her grand entrance, per Entertainment Tonight. And "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby just made a possible love connection another Bravo star, Luke Gulbranson, per People.

Of course, the cast of "Southern Charm" also attended BravoCon 2022. During their panel on October 14, the cast fielded questions from host Lea Palmieri as well as fans, answering whether or not they'd want Thomas Ravenel, who exited to the show following an assault and battery charge, per People, would return to the show. Surprisingly, they seemed keen on the idea. Craig Conover also put Madison LeCroy, who's gearing up to marry her fiancé Brett Randle in the coming weeks, in the hot seat over her wedding invitations.