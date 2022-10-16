BravoCon 2022: The RHOA Ladies Get Super Awkward When Asked About NeNe Leakes

It's been a hot minute since NeNe Leakes left "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but it doesn't look like she's on good terms with her former co-stars.

In September 2020, Leakes shocked everyone when she announced that she was not returning to the reality show. "I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation," Leakes said in a YouTube video. "There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. it has been hard and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 13." A month later, she also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that while she had been given an offer, she didn't think that it was "fair" at all, prompting her to make the decision to leave for good. "I wish them all the best, really, I do. But I don't think that's the place for me."

Come April 2022, Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo boss Andy Cohen and the network for tolerating a hostile and racist work environment. "NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," the filing claimed, per The Hollywood Reporter. But she later dropped the lawsuit without clarifying why.

Now, it looks like there's still tension between her and the rest of the cast, as evidenced by their responses at BravoCon 2022.