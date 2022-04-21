The Truth About NeNe Leakes' Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen And Bravo

Bravo's "Real Housewives" give the world plenty to talk about with every season. There are a whopping 10 different reality series that follow affluent women in different cities around the U.S., not to mention the numerous spinoffs and global iterations. Thanks to the franchise's worldwide success, many of its stars have found fame in their own right. One such housewife to have found a spot in the limelight is NeNe Leakes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Leakes made her "Housewives" debut as an original cast member on "RHOA" when it premiered in 2008. She was a regular for seven seasons before going part-time on Season 8. Then Leakes returned to the drama full-time in Season 10. Ultimately, Leakes decided to quit "RHOA" ahead of Season 13 in 2020 after struggling with contract negotiations.

Now two years after Leakes has left "RHOA," the reality star is taking action against Bravo for what actually went down during her time on the hit show.