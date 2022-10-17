BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Explains Why She Landed A Real Housewives Title No One Wants
Tamra Judge has been called many things since joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in Season 3. Before the outspoken entrepreneur was ousted in early 2020, she received quite the compliment from her boss, Andy Cohen. In the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It," the producer revealed that he considered Judge "the perfect housewife" for many years, saying that she wasn't just photogenic, but had the full package when it came to her personality — including a willingness to really open up to the cameras and the ability to be both humorous and hot-tempered.
Judge's lack of a filter often created tension with her "RHOC" cast mates. In a 2015 episode, Shannon Beador accused her of being a "pot-stirrer" for gossiping about her fellow housewives (via Radar). Judge also got under Gretchen Rossi's skin by letting the world know what she really thinks about the ex-housewife, prompting Rossi to use an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" to address her remarks. "She's the biggest lying, manipulating, conniving, narcissistic sociopath," Rossi fired back.
During BravoCon 2022, Judge was given another label that some might find unflattering, but she proudly owned her potty mouth.
Tamra Judge explains why she swears so much
The judge is back and drama is in session! The ladies spill on how they feel about @tamrajudgeOC’s return #RHOC #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/xModF1e8Tp— BravoCon (@BravoTV) October 16, 2022
During a BravoCon 2022 panel with her cast mates, Tamra Judge addressed her unwanted exit from "The Real Housewives of Orange County." According to a reporter from The List, she confessed that her language got a bit salty when she got the call informing her that she'd been fired. "I said, 'OK, f**k you," she recalled. And when the audience was asked which housewife utters the most expletives on the show, they seemed to agree that Judge deserves that distinction. However, her mouth did help her land a post-"RHOC" gig co-hosting the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, and she insists that dropping f-bombs is her "love-language." Said Judge, "You can call me b***h, don't call me honey."
However, she didn't get the ax for causing the censors to work overtime. In "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It," executive producer Thomas Kelly bluntly explained that Judge's antics were growing too predictable, hence the decision to bring in new blood.
But during an Instagram Live, Cohen let an aggrieved Judge know that she was still a valued member of the Bravo family and suggested that she might receive a future invite to BravoCon, per The U.S. Sun. When she made her triumphant appearance at the event, her declaration about why she deserves her place in the "Real Housewives" pantheon was somewhat predictable: "I f**k s**t up."