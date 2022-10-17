BravoCon 2022: Tamra Judge Explains Why She Landed A Real Housewives Title No One Wants

Tamra Judge has been called many things since joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in Season 3. Before the outspoken entrepreneur was ousted in early 2020, she received quite the compliment from her boss, Andy Cohen. In the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It," the producer revealed that he considered Judge "the perfect housewife" for many years, saying that she wasn't just photogenic, but had the full package when it came to her personality — including a willingness to really open up to the cameras and the ability to be both humorous and hot-tempered.

Judge's lack of a filter often created tension with her "RHOC" cast mates. In a 2015 episode, Shannon Beador accused her of being a "pot-stirrer" for gossiping about her fellow housewives (via Radar). Judge also got under Gretchen Rossi's skin by letting the world know what she really thinks about the ex-housewife, prompting Rossi to use an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" to address her remarks. "She's the biggest lying, manipulating, conniving, narcissistic sociopath," Rossi fired back.

During BravoCon 2022, Judge was given another label that some might find unflattering, but she proudly owned her potty mouth.