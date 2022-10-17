Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Reportedly Hits Yet Another Snag
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's planned Netflix series may not be going according to plan after all, per a report from Deadline. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the streaming provider for a documentary series and other content in September 2020 (per The New York Times), but this isn't the first time that the docuseries has run into some problems.
Content about the British royal family, to which the couple belongs, has done well on Netflix, with whole lists dedicated to what viewers might like if they're fans of the Windsors (per Town & Country). In fact, the Netflix original series "The Crown" saw an increase in its viewership following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign is featured in the show (via The Guardian).
Despite clear interest in all things related to the royal family, the latest update in the saga that is the duke and duchess' relationship with Netflix suggests the powers that be at the streaming giant are the ones getting cold feet — and it might just be because of "The Crown."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries is delayed
According to Deadline, Netflix is delaying the planned documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until 2023. Allegedly, the choice is in response to the criticism Netflix has received in relation to Season 5 of "The Crown," which will be the first season of the original series to air following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The article notes that the streaming service had planned to capitalize on the popularity of "The Crown" by releasing the Sussexes' docuseries a few weeks after the newest episodes of the drama show hit the platform in November.
Meanwhile, Netflix reportedly stated that "there's never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed," per Deadline, further bringing into question the future of the reported project. At the time of the announcement of the couple's deal, however, Netflix executive Ted Sarandos said of the duke and duchess, "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere" (per Us Weekly).