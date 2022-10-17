Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Reportedly Hits Yet Another Snag

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's planned Netflix series may not be going according to plan after all, per a report from Deadline. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the streaming provider for a documentary series and other content in September 2020 (per The New York Times), but this isn't the first time that the docuseries has run into some problems.

Content about the British royal family, to which the couple belongs, has done well on Netflix, with whole lists dedicated to what viewers might like if they're fans of the Windsors (per Town & Country). In fact, the Netflix original series "The Crown" saw an increase in its viewership following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign is featured in the show (via The Guardian).

Despite clear interest in all things related to the royal family, the latest update in the saga that is the duke and duchess' relationship with Netflix suggests the powers that be at the streaming giant are the ones getting cold feet — and it might just be because of "The Crown."