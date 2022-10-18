Kevin Spacey Recalls Disturbing Childhood Memories In Misconduct Lawsuit Testimony
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Kevin Spacey has made some shocking allegations in his testimony for his highly publicized misconduct lawsuit. Spacey is appearing in court after Anthony Rapp filed a civil lawsuit against the "L.A. Confidential" actor in the hopes of winning $40 million, per Insider. Rap first made allegations against Spacey to BuzzFeed News in 2017, alleging that Spacey had made unwanted sexual advances towards him at his home in 1986, when Rapp was just 14 years old.
Spacey's trial began on October 6, and saw his lawyer, Jennifer L. Keller, accuse Rapp of making up the sexual misconduct allegations during the trail's opening statements. "He blames Mr. Spacey for everything that hasn't gone well in his life. [He] peaked around the year 2000 and he grew bitter about not getting parts as an openly gay man," Keller claimed of Rapp, per Variety. Speaking on behalf of Rapp, his attorney, Peter Saghir, told a different story, and said during his opening statements, "This was something that never should have happened." He later added, "Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on Anthony when he was 14 to gratify his sexual desires."
Now, Spacey has spoken for himself in the courtroom, making some very disturbing claims about his childhood and his late father, Thomas Geoffrey Fowler.
Kevin Spacey branded his dad a 'Neo-Nazi'
Kevin Spacey spoke out about his childhood as he took to the stand on October 17, claiming he grew up with a dad he described as "a white supremacist and Neo-Nazi," per Sky News. He claimed the relationships in his family were complex, noting he never came out as gay until adulthood due to his father's strong ideology. "My siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs. Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it," he said. While on the stand, Spacey also denied Anthony Rapp's version of events. "I was shocked. I was frightened and I was confused," he said of the moment he heard what Rapp was accusing him of, adding, "I knew I had never been alone with Anthony Rapp."
Spacey's brother, Randy Fowler, previously made similar remarks about their dad, also calling him a Neo-Nazi while accusing him of sexually abusing him in 2004. "There was so much darkness in our home it was beyond belief. It was absolutely miserable," Randy told Daily Mail in 2017, claiming that Spacey's way of dealing with their home life was supposedly to void himself of emotions. "He was so determined to try to avoid the whippings that he just minded his Ps and Qs until there was nothing inside. He had no feelings," Randy said.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).