Kevin Spacey Recalls Disturbing Childhood Memories In Misconduct Lawsuit Testimony

Kevin Spacey spoke out about his childhood as he took to the stand on October 17, claiming he grew up with a dad he described as "a white supremacist and Neo-Nazi," per Sky News. He claimed the relationships in his family were complex, noting he never came out as gay until adulthood due to his father's strong ideology. "My siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs. Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it," he said. While on the stand, Spacey also denied Anthony Rapp's version of events. "I was shocked. I was frightened and I was confused," he said of the moment he heard what Rapp was accusing him of, adding, "I knew I had never been alone with Anthony Rapp."

Spacey's brother, Randy Fowler, previously made similar remarks about their dad, also calling him a Neo-Nazi while accusing him of sexually abusing him in 2004. "There was so much darkness in our home it was beyond belief. It was absolutely miserable," Randy told Daily Mail in 2017, claiming that Spacey's way of dealing with their home life was supposedly to void himself of emotions. "He was so determined to try to avoid the whippings that he just minded his Ps and Qs until there was nothing inside. He had no feelings," Randy said.

